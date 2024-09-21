Pattaya vows to fast-track construction in Chon Buri: Public outcry

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

Fed-up locals and tourists have finally had enough. Complaints have been pouring in over the ongoing roadworks near Wat Mai Samraan and Tawaen Beach Pier, prompting city officials to spring into action.

With mounting frustration, city bosses have now cracked the whip on the sluggish construction project, demanding faster progress. Officials have ordered contractors to ramp up their workforce and extend working hours, even introducing nighttime shifts, in a desperate bid to get the project back on track.

Advertisements

Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai, during a tense inspection of the site, acknowledged the delays and the toll they’ve taken on the community.

“The project has faced delays due to a shortage of workers, which has caused inconvenience to both locals and tourists. We are committed to minimising disruption and ensuring that the work is completed as soon as possible.”

But it’s not just about speeding things up. City officials are also doubling down on cleanliness and debris management, vowing to keep the construction area safe and tidy. They have stressed the need for better traffic control to avoid further chaos for drivers and pedestrians, reported Pattaya Mail.

“It’s essential that we manage the impact on the community. We want to ensure safety and accessibility for everyone.”

In related news, residents and business owners lining Sukhumvit Road in Bang Phra Subdistrict of Sri Racha are in uproar, demanding immediate action to resolve a debacle at the Bang Phra-Klong Sukreeb junction. The construction of a drainage system on Highway No. 3 has hit a standstill, plunging the area into chaos and risking the safety of locals, especially schoolchildren.

Advertisements

In other news, U-Tapao Rayong-Pattaya International Airport is set to commence construction of its second runway this year. The Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) is currently seeking a loan from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) to fund the project.