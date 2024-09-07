Flooding: East Pattaya residents left reeling as relief rolls in

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

East Pattaya residents are once again feeling the brunt of the relentless rains. Mayor Poramet Ngamphichet and his team swooped into Chok Nimit 2 Village in Soi Boon Sampan 2, Khao Noi Community on Thursday, September 5, to assess the aftermath of severe flooding triggered by heavy rainfall on Tuesday.

Ten households, submerged by the rising waters, received crucial survival kits and financial aid of 2,000 baht each. The Mayor acknowledged the area’s long-standing flood problems, owing to its low-lying nature.

Pattaya City has launched flood prevention efforts, including the ambitious Khao Noi pumping station project and a 5-kilometre drainage system designed to divert floodwaters to Naklua Canal. But there’s a snag. Delays have plagued the project, with the high-speed rail project’s support columns obstructing the original drainage route along Railway Road.

To get things moving again, modifications were made to the plan, which now sits in the hands of the provincial governor, awaiting final approval. Once given the green light, the project will take an estimated 150 days to complete.

Despite the Khao Noi pumping station being fully constructed, it remains inoperative.

“The station is ready, but the drainage pipes still need to be connected to Naklua Canal.”

Mayor Poramet reassured anxious residents that the city is fully committed to resolving the issue and preventing future flooding, reported Pattaya Mail.

For now, however, residents are left waiting for a permanent solution.

In related news, heavy rainfall which lasted three hours submerged parts of Pattaya, resulting in extensive vehicle damage. Thunderstorms and heavy rain lashed Pattaya on Tuesday, September 3, significantly affecting the city as observed by local reporters. The intense downpour led to rapidly rising water levels, overwhelming the drainage system and causing widespread flooding.

In other news, Phuket Town is now on the flood watch radar alongside 48 other vulnerable areas, according to the Mineral Resources Department. The popular tourist hotspot is bracing itself for yet another battering from severe weather.