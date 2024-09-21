Chalong Police urge motorists to reclaim lost licence plates

Photo courtesy of Phuket News

Chalong Police have called for motorists who lost their licence plates while navigating floodwaters this week to get in touch, as several plates have been handed in.

Heavy downpours on Monday resulted in flash floods across multiple areas of Chalong, causing significant difficulties for drivers on both Chao Fa East and Chao Fa West roads. The rising waters led to many vehicles losing their licence plates.

Photographs posted by Chalong Police show a collection of recovered licence plates from various locations, including Phuket, Bangkok, and Phitsanulok. These images were shared in an online notice released yesterday to assist motorists in reclaiming their lost plates.

“Motorists can check for their lost licence plates at Chalong Police Station. We will continue to update if more plates are handed in.”

Motorists affected by the recent flooding can contact Chalong Police Station directly at 076-381247. Additionally, they can reach out via the station’s Facebook page or through the official website for further information, reported Phuket News.

In related news, Phuket has been placed on 24-hour alert as heavy rainstorms drenched the island on Tuesday, September 17. Officials urged residents to stay vigilant for potential flash floods, mudslides, and strong winds. On September 15, the Phuket Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office (DDPM Phuket) issued a notice, authorised by Governor Sophon Suwannarat, advising the public to brace for severe weather conditions.

The notice highlighted the risk of flash floods, floodwaters, and mudslides, urging residents to remain cautious and stay informed.

In other news, Thailand’s Department of Land Transport (DLT) has launched a new mobile application, QR Licence, designed to eliminate the need for motorists to carry a physical driver’s licence. This innovative app allows users to display their digital driving licence on electronic devices like smartphones and tablets. Director-General of the DLT, Seksom Akraphand highlighted the convenience offered by the app.