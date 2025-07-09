Fatal curve: Landlord’s life ends in horror smash on pattaya bend

Grieving relatives watch in shock as rescue workers fail to save speeding driver

Bob Scott
Last Updated: Wednesday, July 9, 2025
Fatal curve: Landlord’s life ends in horror smash on pattaya bend
Picture courtesy of Pattaya News

A Pattaya landlord was killed in the early hours of yesterday morning after losing control of his car on a notorious bend and ploughing into a house wall.

The 61 year old, Bang-oen Wiang, who managed rental row houses in the area, died at the scene despite frantic efforts by emergency crews to revive him.

The crash occurred at 1.36am, yesterday, July 8, on Soi Chak Ngaew 14/1, known locally as Soi Nam Hom, when Bang-oen’s blue Mitsubishi Attrage sedan veered off the curve at high speed and slammed into a residential wall.

Volunteers from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Rescue Unit and officers from Huay Yai Police Station arrived to find the vehicle crumpled and the driver unresponsive behind the wheel.

Rescue workers used specialist equipment to free the trapped landlord and perform CPR, but his injuries were too severe. Shocked relatives arrived shortly after and were consoled by emergency personnel.

Locals reported being jolted awake by the deafening crash.

“It sounded like an explosion,” said one resident.

Another neighbour said, “We came out and saw the car jammed into the wall. He was still inside.”

A witness driving behind the victim told police the car was speeding before it lost control and careened off the bend. The witness immediately called emergency services.

Investigators photographed the scene and collected evidence, while Bang-oen’s body was transferred to Pattaya Hospital to await collection for religious rites. Police say the investigation is ongoing, Pattaya News reported.

The crash came just days after another driver in Pattaya had a much luckier escape.

Fatal curve: Landlord’s life ends in horror smash on pattaya bend | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Pattaya News

On July 2, a sleepy 24 year old man, Jetsadakorn, flipped his Toyota Yaris on South Pattaya Road near Moo 10 after dozing off at the wheel in a three-vehicle pile-up.

His car landed upside-down, blocking traffic but he miraculously emerged without a scratch.

Police said the vehicle, registered in Nakhon Ratchasima, was a write-off. Jetsadakorn admitted he was drowsy while driving his girlfriend home.

Bob Scott
Last Updated: Wednesday, July 9, 2025
Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.
