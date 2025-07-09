Former drug dealer shot dead at Nakhon Si Thammarat fruit shop

Necklace planted to stage robbery and divert suspicion from drug feud

Photo via Facebook/ ไพฑูรย์ อินทศิลา

Two gunmen escaped after fatally shooting a former drug dealer in the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat. A torn gold necklace was found in the victim’s hand, allegedly placed there to mislead police about the true motive for the murder.

Officers from Tha Sala Police Station were called to a house in Mokhalan sub-district, Tha Sala district, at around 3.30pm, yesterday, July 8, to investigate the fatal shooting. The body of a 29 year old man, identified as Ittiphat, also known as Pond, was found outside his residence.

He was wearing a black T-shirt and black shorts and had sustained three gunshot wounds to the head and body. A torn gold necklace, reportedly worth around 50,000 baht, was found clutched in his left hand.

Before becoming a fruit vendor, Ittiphat, nicknamed Pond Mokhalan, was arrested and imprisoned for drug offences. He was previously considered one of the leading drug dealers in the area. After his release from prison approximately four to five months ago, he publicly declared that he had turned over a new leaf.

He began selling fruit, buying agricultural produce from local farmers and running a small shop outside his home. However, police suspected he may have been using his new business as a front to continue his drug-related activities.

Photo via Facebook/ ไพฑูรย์ อินทศิลา

Investigators believe the murder was likely connected to disputes within the local drug network. They suspect the gold necklace was deliberately placed in the victim’s hand to make it appear as though the attack was a failed robbery.

Photo via Facebook/ ไพฑูรย์ อินทศิลา

According to police, Ittiphat’s father witnessed the killing. He reported that two men arrived at the shop on a motorcycle, ordered three bunches of bananas, and shot Ittiphat five times as he placed the fruit into a plastic bag.

Photo via Facebook/ ไพฑูรย์ อินทศิลา

CCTV footage showed the suspects fleeing towards the Tha Sala town centre. One of the assailants was seen removing a black hoodie, presumably in an attempt to evade identification. At the time of reporting, neither suspect had been located.

