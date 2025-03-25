Thai driver reverses into security guard and assaults him in parking dispute

A Thai security guard is taking legal action against a hatchback driver who reversed his car into him and later assaulted him in the car park of a community mall on Charoen Nakhon Road in Bangkok on Sunday, March 23.

The Facebook page เฮียขับรถ, also known as Hear Onboard, shared dashcam footage yesterday, March 24, from a driver who witnessed the physical assault outside the SENA Fest community mall on Sunday.

In the video, the black hatchback is seen parked at the mall’s exit, nearly blocking other motorists from leaving. The security guard did not approach the hatchback driver to complain about parking in the restricted area.

Instead, the guard chose to stand behind the hatchback and facilitate the exit of other cars through the small gap to prevent an accident. As a third car was about to leave the car park, the hatchback driver suddenly reversed, hitting the security guard.

This led to an argument between the driver and the guard. The driver appeared as if he was about to punch the guard before stopping and returning to his car.

The hatchback driver then left the car park but suddenly stopped, got out of his vehicle, and rushed towards the security guard, punching him twice on the head.

He struck the victim again in the face, even as the guard attempted to walk away to avoid further assault.

The altercation continued despite a mall worker’s intervention. The security guard rushed to retrieve his mobile phone to record the incident, but the attacker sped away in his car, hitting the guard again before leaving.

The community mall told Channel 3 that the guard suffered only minor injuries and that the mall had already reported the assault to Samre Police Station.

At the time, neither the guard nor the mall had any information about the attacker, so the police had not yet proceeded with the case.

Following the viral spread of the video on social media, police have identified the attacker and his car registration. Officers are now tracking him down and will summon him for questioning soon.