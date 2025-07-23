Police officer fatally shot near home in Narathiwat

Fatal attack shakes local law enforcement community

Picture courtesy of ทันข่าวภาคใต้ Facebook

A shooting occurred last night resulting in the death of 32 year old Police Lieutenant Ruzdee Jedorlor from the Su-ngai Padi Police Station.

The incident yesterday, July 22, took place near his residence in Paluru subdistrict, Su-ngai Padi district, Narathiwat province. The officer was preparing to attend a funeral when he was fatally shot.

Investigations revealed that as Police Lieutenant Ruzdee Jedorlor exited his home to attend a funeral, he paused briefly in front of his residence, which is surrounded by tall trees in Paluru subdistrict. At this moment, unidentified assailants, hiding in a nearby under-construction house, opened fire.

The gunfire struck Police Lieutenant Ruzdee Jedorlor in the chest and leg, causing serious injuries.

Nearby residents rushed him to Su-ngai Padi Hospital, but he unfortunately succumbed to his injuries. The attackers took advantage of the ensuing chaos to escape, reported KhaoSod.

Picture courtesy of Matichon

In similar news, in Narathiwat’s Tak Bai district, four people, including two teachers and two defence volunteers, were injured during an anti-drug sports event after gunfire from unknown attackers.

The incident took place at 2.20pm on May 28 at the Kohsathon subdistrict headquarters, where the sporting event aimed to promote healthy lifestyles and raise awareness against drug use. Among the wounded were 37 year old defence volunteer Mussalim Dosa, shot in the right arm, and 34 year old defence volunteer Hamdanuddeen Salae, who sustained a gunshot wound to the right ear.

The injured teachers included 34 year old Sainuddin Jehbueraheng from Furqan School, shot in the right hand, and 37 year old Muhammad Sukreeha from Ban Kohsathon School, who suffered a serious chest injury.

Both teachers were taken to Tak Bai Hospital for medical care. Witnesses reported that at least six gunmen wearing caps arrived on three motorcycles, opened fire at the event, and quickly fled the scene.

