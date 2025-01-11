Pattaya Dinosaur Kingdom adds Jurassic fun to Children’s Day

Pattaya Dinosaur Kingdom is set to bring life-sized, animatronic dinosaurs to the city in celebration of National Children’s Day today. The event, taking place at King Taksin Monument Plaza in front of Pattaya City Hall, is generating enthusiasm among attendees. In collaboration with Pattaya City, the park will showcase enormous, realistic dinosaur models to mark the occasion.

Among the highlights is a 9 metre Shunosaurus equipped with interactive technology to enhance the experience. Pattaya Dinosaur Kingdom is offering complimentary tickets to their park as gifts for children attending the event. Young visitors will have the chance to interact closely with the Shunosaurus model displayed at Pattaya City Hall.

This initiative is supported by several local organisations, including the Bang Lamung District Office, Nong Pla Lai Subdistrict Municipality, the Thai Oil Community Health and Learning Center, and Chon Buri Provincial Hall. These groups have joined forces to bring joy to children and youth during the National Children’s Day festivities, reported The Pattaya News.

The Government House is open today for children and their families in celebration of National Children’s Day. Government spokesperson Jirayu Houngsub announced that Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra will participate in the festivities, which include various activities hosted by the Prime Minister’s Office.

Thailand’s National Children’s Day, known as “Wan Dek,” is celebrated annually on the second Saturday of January. Established in 1955, the day emphasises the importance of children in the nation’s future, aligning with the Thai saying, “Children are the future of the nation; if the children are intelligent, the country will be prosperous.”

In Bangkok, events are organised at venues such as the National Science Museum, which hosts activities to inspire children to celebrate the wonders of science, reported Thailand Now. Additionally, creative parks like Chang Chui offer music festivals featuring young talents, providing a platform for children to showcase their skills, as stated by Theo Courant.