Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

This year’s National Children’s Day is shaping up to be an unforgettable experience, with exciting events planned in Nong Pla Lai and Sattahip, Chon Buri. From bike giveaways to thrilling naval demonstrations, families are in for a treat.

In Nong Pla Lai, Mayor Pinyo Homklan has announced a fun-filled celebration at the municipality building, starting with registration at 8.30am tomorrow, January 11. The event will include activity booths offering games and prizes, ensuring every child leaves with a smile.

Advertisements

Over 20 bicycles are up for grabs for early registrants, and more than 20 food stalls will serve free meals for the kids.

“This day is all about bringing happiness to our children,” said Mayor Pinyo, thanking local businesses and residents for their generous support.

Parents are encouraged to supervise their children closely, with an information desk on hand to assist in case of separation. Attendees are advised to provide their children with identification details for added safety.

Meanwhile, in Sattahip, the Naval Base is hosting an action-packed day at Chuk Samet Pier tomorrow from 8am to 2pm. Highlights include guided tours of Royal Thai Navy vessels like HTMS Chakri Naruebet and thrilling Navy SEAL demonstrations.

Visitors can also enjoy live music, military exhibits featuring advanced weaponry, and synchronised Fancy Drills set to music. Free food, ice cream, drinks, and souvenirs will keep spirits high throughout the day, reported Pattaya Mail.

Advertisements

“These celebrations are a chance to inspire and entertain our young generation.”

Both events promise to create lasting memories and are a testament to Thailand’s commitment to celebrating its future leaders in style.

In addition, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra will open the Government House tomorrow, January 11, for children and their families in celebration of National Children’s Day. Government spokesperson Jirayu Houngsub announced that the 38 year old Thai premier will participate in the festivities, which include various activities hosted by the Prime Minister’s Office.