Suphan Buri officers praised for buying food for drunk local (video)

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal6 hours agoLast Updated: Saturday, January 11, 2025
127 1 minute read
Suphan Buri officers praised for buying food for drunk local (video)
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Two officers from the Suphan Buri police department received praise for assisting a drunk local by purchasing food for him when he was unable to drive. They were honoured with an award for their commendable service yesterday, January 10.

The incident came to light after a viral clip posted on TikTok by user @phatara_2_66 showed an intoxicated man requesting motorbike patrol officers to buy him some spicy soup. Unable to drive himself due to his condition, the officers agreed to help, garnering admiration from social media users.

Advertisements

Police Major General Wacharin Prasopdee, commander of the Suphan Buri provincial police, revealed that the officers involved were Police Lance Corporals Phat Auncharoen and Isarawut Wanglaklang. Both serve in the patrol and suppression unit at the Mueang Suphan Buri Police Station. On their routine patrol, they ensured the safety of residents, reinforcing the positive image of the police and increasing public trust.

The officers also provided guidance to the intoxicated man, advising him against driving under the influence to prevent potential accidents. The patrol unit emphasises the importance of maintaining a positive image and strengthening the relationship between the police and the community through both law enforcement and public service.

Related Articles

Major General Wacharin expressed appreciation for the officers’ excellent service while performing their duties. Their actions serve as a model for reducing the gap between the police and the public. Public feedback on the officers’ conduct has been overwhelmingly positive, highlighting their ability to manage their area of responsibility while assisting residents.

Suphan Buri officers praised for buying food for drunk local (video) | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

The Suphan Buri provincial police have an initiative to reward officers who perform commendable acts. Each month, a committee evaluates and awards officers based on their performance, with prizes and certificates of recognition given in various categories. The two officers in this case will be considered for the Police with Kindness award next month, to further encourage their dedication to service, reported KhaoSod.

@phatara_2_66

เมาไม่ขับใช้ตร.ซื้อกับแกล้มซะเลยย🤣#เมาไม่ขับ🚫 #ตํารวจ #สายตรวจ #เมืองสุพรรณบุรี #สุพรรณบุรี

♬ เสียงต้นฉบับ – phatara_2_66 – phatara_2_66

Advertisements
Latest Thailand News
Jomtien Beach bust: 6 arrested for illegal gambling Crime News

Jomtien Beach bust: 6 arrested for illegal gambling

3 hours ago
Transwoman robbed by teenager in Hua Hin, loses 90k baht items Crime News

Transwoman robbed by teenager in Hua Hin, loses 90k baht items

3 hours ago
Petrol prices cut in Thailand for Children&#8217;s Day celebrations Economy News

Petrol prices cut in Thailand for Children’s Day celebrations

4 hours ago
Kanchanaburi school director cleared of negligence allegations Crime News

Kanchanaburi school director cleared of negligence allegations

4 hours ago
Udon Thani mother forces Thai-British girl into abuse by stepfather Crime News

Udon Thani mother forces Thai-British girl into abuse by stepfather

4 hours ago
Man falls from 15-storey height in Phuket parasailing accident Crime News

Man falls from 15-storey height in Phuket parasailing accident

6 hours ago
Pattaya Dinosaur Kingdom adds Jurassic fun to Children&#8217;s Day Pattaya News

Pattaya Dinosaur Kingdom adds Jurassic fun to Children’s Day

6 hours ago
Suphan Buri officers praised for buying food for drunk local (video) Central Thailand News

Suphan Buri officers praised for buying food for drunk local (video)

6 hours ago
Wildfire reignites, threatening homes and resorts in Korat Eastern Thailand News

Wildfire reignites, threatening homes and resorts in Korat

6 hours ago
Bangkok raid uncovers SMS scam targeting 30,000 phone users Bangkok News

Bangkok raid uncovers SMS scam targeting 30,000 phone users

7 hours ago
Russian tourist found dead by hanging in Na Jomtien apartment Crime News

Russian tourist found dead by hanging in Na Jomtien apartment

7 hours ago
Caught red-handed: 6 arrested at illegal gold mining site in Phitchit Crime News

Caught red-handed: 6 arrested at illegal gold mining site in Phitchit

7 hours ago
Chiang Rai clinic accused of defrauding NHSO 1.8 million baht Crime News

Chiang Rai clinic accused of defrauding NHSO 1.8 million baht

8 hours ago
Ex-inmate arrested in Phuket for 22 million baht crypto scam Crime News

Ex-inmate arrested in Phuket for 22 million baht crypto scam

8 hours ago
Thailand braces for chilly weather and strong winds Bangkok News

Thailand braces for chilly weather and strong winds

8 hours ago
Bangkok braces for coldest days in 40 years amid fierce winds Bangkok News

Bangkok braces for coldest days in 40 years amid fierce winds

1 day ago
Fun, food, and fancy drills: Thailand gears up for Children’s Day Pattaya News

Fun, food, and fancy drills: Thailand gears up for Children’s Day

1 day ago
Tourism stocks tumble amid Chinese tourist fears Economy News

Tourism stocks tumble amid Chinese tourist fears

1 day ago
Thai police deliver justice&#8230; and noodles to drunken diner Central Thailand News

Thai police deliver justice… and noodles to drunken diner

1 day ago
Plastic waste import banned in Thailand in fight against pollution Environment News

Plastic waste import banned in Thailand in fight against pollution

1 day ago
Getting the best out of Koh Samui’s White Lotus frenzy Entertainment

Getting the best out of Koh Samui’s White Lotus frenzy

1 day ago
Miss Universe’s world up in flames as home burns in Los Angeles Thailand News

Miss Universe’s world up in flames as home burns in Los Angeles

1 day ago
Gang of terror: Teen brutally beaten in Pattaya attack Crime News

Gang of terror: Teen brutally beaten in Pattaya attack

1 day ago
Narcotics suspect arrested at Thai-Lao border after fleeing Crime News

Narcotics suspect arrested at Thai-Lao border after fleeing

1 day ago
Thai woman seeks help after brutal assault by boyfriend over instant noodles Central Thailand News

Thai woman seeks help after brutal assault by boyfriend over instant noodles

1 day ago
Central Thailand NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal6 hours agoLast Updated: Saturday, January 11, 2025
127 1 minute read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Petrol prices cut in Thailand for Children&#8217;s Day celebrations

Petrol prices cut in Thailand for Children’s Day celebrations

4 hours ago
Kanchanaburi school director cleared of negligence allegations

Kanchanaburi school director cleared of negligence allegations

4 hours ago
Udon Thani mother forces Thai-British girl into abuse by stepfather

Udon Thani mother forces Thai-British girl into abuse by stepfather

4 hours ago
Man falls from 15-storey height in Phuket parasailing accident

Man falls from 15-storey height in Phuket parasailing accident

6 hours ago