Suphan Buri officers praised for buying food for drunk local (video)

Two officers from the Suphan Buri police department received praise for assisting a drunk local by purchasing food for him when he was unable to drive. They were honoured with an award for their commendable service yesterday, January 10.

The incident came to light after a viral clip posted on TikTok by user @phatara_2_66 showed an intoxicated man requesting motorbike patrol officers to buy him some spicy soup. Unable to drive himself due to his condition, the officers agreed to help, garnering admiration from social media users.

Police Major General Wacharin Prasopdee, commander of the Suphan Buri provincial police, revealed that the officers involved were Police Lance Corporals Phat Auncharoen and Isarawut Wanglaklang. Both serve in the patrol and suppression unit at the Mueang Suphan Buri Police Station. On their routine patrol, they ensured the safety of residents, reinforcing the positive image of the police and increasing public trust.

The officers also provided guidance to the intoxicated man, advising him against driving under the influence to prevent potential accidents. The patrol unit emphasises the importance of maintaining a positive image and strengthening the relationship between the police and the community through both law enforcement and public service.

Major General Wacharin expressed appreciation for the officers’ excellent service while performing their duties. Their actions serve as a model for reducing the gap between the police and the public. Public feedback on the officers’ conduct has been overwhelmingly positive, highlighting their ability to manage their area of responsibility while assisting residents.

The Suphan Buri provincial police have an initiative to reward officers who perform commendable acts. Each month, a committee evaluates and awards officers based on their performance, with prizes and certificates of recognition given in various categories. The two officers in this case will be considered for the Police with Kindness award next month, to further encourage their dedication to service, reported KhaoSod.

