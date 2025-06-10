Drunk woman crashes car into Pattaya construction site

Driver’s late-night crash causes chaos

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee2 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025
382 1 minute read
Drunk woman crashes car into Pattaya construction site
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In the early hours of this morning, a 28 year old woman was involved in a car accident after leaving Walking Street in Pattaya. Her vehicle, a white Toyota Altis, crashed into construction equipment, including PVC pipes and wooden scaffolding, causing significant damage.

The incident occurred at 3.30am, today, June 10, within a construction zone at Runway Market, Pattaya Second Road, in Nong Prue, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri province.

Police Sub-Lieutenant Saijai Kamjulla from Mueang Pattaya Police Station responded to the scene. The front of the vehicle was severely damaged, with construction materials scattered across the area.

Drunk woman crashes car into Pattaya construction site | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Upon inspection, Phon was found in an intoxicated state. The suspect drunk, Phon, admitted travelling from Rayong to Pattaya for leisure. After visiting Walking Street, she retrieved her car, intending to head home, but lost control and crashed.

Related Articles

Further investigation by the police involved measuring Phon’s blood alcohol content, which registered at 139 milligrammes, exceeding the legal limit. Consequently, she was taken into custody for legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

Drunk woman crashes car into Pattaya construction site | News by Thaiger

In similar news, during Songkran celebrations on April 19, a multi-vehicle accident occurred on Thepprasit Road in Pattaya, injuring seven bystanders. The driver, a foreigner estimated to be around 50 years old, appeared intoxicated and was hospitalised after the crash.

The collision involved a black Honda that overturned on the roadside. Besides the driver, seven people celebrating Songkran nearby were hurt and taken to the hospital. The crash also damaged four cars and two motorcycles.

According to witnesses, the car was initially parked by the roadside before suddenly accelerating and striking several motorcycles and vehicles. Authorities suspect the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Police have recorded details of the scene and are conducting an investigation. Officers are examining nearby CCTV footage to decide if legal action should be taken.

Latest Thailand News
MK restaurants apologises for food shortages after buffet frenzy Thailand News

MK restaurants apologises for food shortages after buffet frenzy

5 minutes ago
Thai man kills wife in car amid alleged double life and financial dispute Bangkok News

Thai man kills wife in car amid alleged double life and financial dispute

9 minutes ago
Catamaran drifts 24 miles before being safely recovered in Phuket Phuket News

Catamaran drifts 24 miles before being safely recovered in Phuket

18 minutes ago
Thieves caught after ordering food during Bangkok warehouse heist Bangkok News

Thieves caught after ordering food during Bangkok warehouse heist

26 minutes ago
Cambodia&#8217;s military incursion sparks border clash with Thailand Thailand News

Cambodia’s military incursion sparks border clash with Thailand

37 minutes ago
Thai woman arrested for spreading false border dispute claims Crime News

Thai woman arrested for spreading false border dispute claims

46 minutes ago
Health minister denies favouritism in photos with Chinese students Bangkok News

Health minister denies favouritism in photos with Chinese students

54 minutes ago
Pattani police hunt suspects after twin bombings in night market (video) South Thailand News

Pattani police hunt suspects after twin bombings in night market (video)

1 hour ago
Gay Thai man accuses boyfriend of stealing gold, physically assaults him Thailand News

Gay Thai man accuses boyfriend of stealing gold, physically assaults him

1 hour ago
High-speed: Thailand’s airport bullet train back on track (video) Transport News

High-speed: Thailand’s airport bullet train back on track (video)

1 hour ago
Police arrest eight teens in Wichit street racing crackdown Phuket News

Police arrest eight teens in Wichit street racing crackdown

2 hours ago
Vipers in luggage on Thailand to India flight spark trafficking alarm Thailand News

Vipers in luggage on Thailand to India flight spark trafficking alarm

2 hours ago
Drunk woman crashes car into Pattaya construction site Pattaya News

Drunk woman crashes car into Pattaya construction site

2 hours ago
Brit couple charged over £1m Thailand drug smuggling bust Thailand News

Brit couple charged over £1m Thailand drug smuggling bust

2 hours ago
Prachin Buri school lunch suspected in food poisoning outbreak Thailand News

Prachin Buri school lunch suspected in food poisoning outbreak

2 hours ago
Chinese man accuses Thai immigration police of corruption in viral video Bangkok News

Chinese man accuses Thai immigration police of corruption in viral video

3 hours ago
Tragic shooting claims life of Thai man in Surat Thani Crime News

Tragic shooting claims life of Thai man in Surat Thani

3 hours ago
Gecko blamed as toll booth slams car in Chachoengsao chaos (video) Thailand News

Gecko blamed as toll booth slams car in Chachoengsao chaos (video)

3 hours ago
Teen impersonates police spy to lure girl in Chon Buri Crime News

Teen impersonates police spy to lure girl in Chon Buri

3 hours ago
Vietjet Thailand slashes fares by 50% with &#8216;Friend Power Pack&#8217; Thailand News

Vietjet Thailand slashes fares by 50% with ‘Friend Power Pack’

3 hours ago
Man re-arrested for assaulting police in Pran Buri incident Crime News

Man re-arrested for assaulting police in Pran Buri incident

3 hours ago
Phuket’s Biennale aims to put Thai art on global map Phuket News

Phuket’s Biennale aims to put Thai art on global map

3 hours ago
Crane collapse halts Pattaya luxury condo project, safety inspections underway Pattaya News

Crane collapse halts Pattaya luxury condo project, safety inspections underway

4 hours ago
Health minister blasted over Thaksin hospital scandal meeting Thailand News

Health minister blasted over Thaksin hospital scandal meeting

4 hours ago
Nakhon Ratchasima home accused of 1,700 baht electricity theft Crime News

Nakhon Ratchasima home accused of 1,700 baht electricity theft

5 hours ago
Pattaya NewsRoad deathsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee2 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025
382 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Motorcycle crash in Chachoengsao claims two lives

Motorcycle crash in Chachoengsao claims two lives

2 days ago
Cement truck crash with school van injures 20 in Prachinburi

Cement truck crash with school van injures 20 in Prachinburi

5 days ago
Mechanic&#8217;s test drive ends in crash after sedan cuts off car

Mechanic’s test drive ends in crash after sedan cuts off car

5 days ago
Nong Khai police seize drugs, arrest two after car crash

Nong Khai police seize drugs, arrest two after car crash

5 days ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x