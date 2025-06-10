Drunk woman crashes car into Pattaya construction site

In the early hours of this morning, a 28 year old woman was involved in a car accident after leaving Walking Street in Pattaya. Her vehicle, a white Toyota Altis, crashed into construction equipment, including PVC pipes and wooden scaffolding, causing significant damage.

The incident occurred at 3.30am, today, June 10, within a construction zone at Runway Market, Pattaya Second Road, in Nong Prue, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri province.

Police Sub-Lieutenant Saijai Kamjulla from Mueang Pattaya Police Station responded to the scene. The front of the vehicle was severely damaged, with construction materials scattered across the area.

Upon inspection, Phon was found in an intoxicated state. The suspect drunk, Phon, admitted travelling from Rayong to Pattaya for leisure. After visiting Walking Street, she retrieved her car, intending to head home, but lost control and crashed.

Further investigation by the police involved measuring Phon’s blood alcohol content, which registered at 139 milligrammes, exceeding the legal limit. Consequently, she was taken into custody for legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, during Songkran celebrations on April 19, a multi-vehicle accident occurred on Thepprasit Road in Pattaya, injuring seven bystanders. The driver, a foreigner estimated to be around 50 years old, appeared intoxicated and was hospitalised after the crash.

The collision involved a black Honda that overturned on the roadside. Besides the driver, seven people celebrating Songkran nearby were hurt and taken to the hospital. The crash also damaged four cars and two motorcycles.

According to witnesses, the car was initially parked by the roadside before suddenly accelerating and striking several motorcycles and vehicles. Authorities suspect the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Police have recorded details of the scene and are conducting an investigation. Officers are examining nearby CCTV footage to decide if legal action should be taken.