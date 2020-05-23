Officer survives fiery crash in Chon Buri | The Thaiger

Pattaya
Officer survives fiery crash in Chon Buri
A police officer from Chon Buri police is lucky to be alive after his vehicle crashed into a pole before catching fire in Pattaya early this morning. Pattaya City Police learned of the incident Sukhumvit Road near the Central Pattaya at 2:00am. Emergency responders and reporters rushed to the scene and found a vehicle ablaze after crashing into a pole in the middle of the highway.
The officer, who works for the Chon Buri Narcotics Suppression Division, was the driver and had suffered moderate head injuries. He was taken to a local hospital. A witness, who helped the officer from the burning vehicle, told The Pattaya News that the SUV was driving at high speed before crashing into the pole and catching fire.
Pattaya police are reviewing CCTV footage nearby to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident. The officer is recovering at a local hospital.
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Pattaya police re-arrest ex-US marine with PTSD
Police in Pattaya’s Jomtien district have arrested an American who allegedly caused a public nuisance at a condominium there last night. Police were notified of the incident at 11:30pm.
Officers and reporters arrived at a room on the eighth floor of the condo to find a foreign man who was “in a state of distress.” He was talking incoherently and, according to condo security, had trashed his room while screaming and yelling. While being recorded on video, he told police he had many guns and weapons, but none were found.
Police managed to arrest him without incident. Many of his possessions were damaged in the condo, including a television, which was smashed. He was taken to the Pattaya City Police Station for evaluation.
The security guard told The Pattaya News there had been several similar incidents but this time was more severe, and when the man continued to disturb other residents and refused to listen to him, police had to be called.
The man was identified as a 35 year old ex-marine who served in Iraq and suffers from severe post-traumatic stress syndrome. He’s been arrested twice before, once in an incident in front of the US Embassy in Bangkok and once in Pattaya during a public incident at a shopping mall. Police confirmed the man spent time in recovery after both incidents.
Medication used to treat mental health disorders was found in his apartment, but it appeared the suspect had not been taking it properly, possibly leading to the incident.
The man is still in custody and will likely be returned to a psychiatric hospital for further evaluation. Police say his visa will expire at the end of June.
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Armed thief breaks into Pattaya toy shop – VIDEO
Pattaya Police are searching for a thief who was seen on security footage driving a motorbike with a sidecar, who broke into a toy shop. They believe the man was carrying a firearm.
26 year old Saifon Tanawong, a staff member at the shop, told police and The Pattaya News that at 2:30am the thief stole a computer tablet valued at 10,000 baht, a gold bracelet valued at 14,000 baht, two gold rings valued at 6,200 baht and 17,000 baht in cash from the register.
The shop’s CCTV footage shows how the male thief, on a motorbike sidecar, broke into the back of the shop after climbing to the second floor to gain access. Based on the footage, police believe the thief was also carrying a gun. Saifon says that the shop had only recently reopened due to Covid-19 closures and restrictions.
Authorities are hunting for the thief to face charges and are confident, based on the CCTV footage, that they’ll be able to find him.
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Foreigner handing out cash in Pattaya robbed of more than 10,000 baht – VIDEO
A thief who snatched a bundle of 1,000 baht notes from a foreigner handing out cash to desperate people in Pattaya has been caught on video, according to an eyewitness at the scene. Musician Pom Santana said the clip, posted on his Facebook page, captures the aftermath of the incident at Jomtien beach, as people queuing for the cash handout look on in dismay.
ฝรั่งแจกเงินคนละพันมีคนกระชากเอาไปคนเดียวทำให้เค้าเสียศรัทธาไม่ดีเลย
Posted by Pom Santana on Wednesday, 20 May 2020
Pom explained that a man in a black shirt walked up and snatched more than 10,000 from the hapless farang and ran off. Netizens were quick to express their outrage:
“This is not good manners! The locals tried to follow the black-shirted guy but were unable to arrest him.”
Pattaya City police say they have not yet received a report of the incident.
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Gas explosion in Pathum Thani destroys garage, 10 cars
Officer survives fiery crash in Chon Buri
Despite low virus numbers, CCSA warns public not to be “reckless”
Bangkok City Hall plans more proactive Covid-19 testing, new rules for pet cafés
3 new Coronavirus cases in Thailand – May 23
Pattaya police re-arrest ex-US marine with PTSD
No new Covid-19 cases in China, first time since outbreak began
Thai Airways has officially lost its state enterprise status
Police say mom forced toddler to drink bleach “to make him look ill”
Misery as arrival ban keeps families apart
Armed thief breaks into Pattaya toy shop – VIDEO
Former deputy commerce minister and 4 others plead not guilty to murder of judge’s brother
Car bursts into flames on the way home from dealer – VIDEO
Phase 3 of lockdown relaxations could begin June 1: CCSA
Foreigner handing out cash in Pattaya robbed of more than 10,000 baht – VIDEO
“Off the charts” – biggest drug seizure in decades
Fortress Phuket remains sealed off from the mainland
Thai PM thanks the 20 billionaires for their support during crisis
Criticism over bad English lesson in Thai online class
Hotels across Thailand angered by European tour group’s failure to pay up
Bangkok City Hall allows 10 more types of business to reopen
Tesco addressing migrant worker abuse at Thailand distribution centres
Thai Airways ponders bankruptcy as it enters rehab
Thai Airways files for bankruptcy protection
Bangkok sting results in seizure of 221 kilograms of marijuana
Registration steps for travel to or from Phuket
Pattaya motorbike taxi breaks through curfew checkpoint – VIDEO
Mukdahan border police seize 480 kilograms of marijuana
Bangkok officials conduct spot checks on 200 shopping centres and retailers
250 Thai citizens repatriating from UK and Ireland today
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Trending
- Education4 days ago
Criticism over bad English lesson in Thai online class
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Thai massage shops may reopen soon, from the waist down only
- Thailand4 days ago
Most of Thailand placed on storm alert
- Bangkok4 days ago
Ex high ranking Buddhist officials convicted of embezzling millions
- ASEAN4 days ago
Thailand scores highest for mask-wearing in survey of ASEAN nations
- Bangkok4 days ago
Thais on repatriation flight from London were reported with ‘fevers’
- Bangkok3 days ago
19 kilograms of crystal meth, valued around 10 million baht, seized on Thai train
- Business3 days ago
Thai car production hits 30 year low