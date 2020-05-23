Connect with us

Pattaya

Officer survives fiery crash in Chon Buri

Jack Burton

Published 

10 hours ago

 on 

Officer survives fiery crash in Chon Buri | The Thaiger
PHOTOS: The Pattaya News
    • follow us in feedly

A police officer from Chon Buri police is lucky to be alive after his vehicle crashed into a pole before catching fire in Pattaya early this morning. Pattaya City Police learned of the incident Sukhumvit Road near the Central Pattaya at 2:00am. Emergency responders and reporters rushed to the scene and found a vehicle ablaze after crashing into a pole in the middle of the highway.

Officer survives fiery crash in Chon Buri | News by The Thaiger

The officer, who works for the Chon Buri Narcotics Suppression Division, was the driver and had suffered moderate head injuries. He was taken to a local hospital. A witness, who helped the officer from the burning vehicle, told The Pattaya News that the SUV was driving at high speed before crashing into the pole and catching fire.

Officer survives fiery crash in Chon Buri | News by The Thaiger

Pattaya police are reviewing CCTV footage nearby to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident. The officer is recovering at a local hospital.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Pattaya. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is a writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. He attended the Henry Grady School of Journalism and his works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Crime

Pattaya police re-arrest ex-US marine with PTSD

Jack Burton

Published

13 hours ago

on

May 23, 2020

By

Pattaya police re-arrest ex-US marine with PTSD | The Thaiger
PHOTOS: The Pattaya News

Police in Pattaya’s Jomtien district have arrested an American who allegedly caused a public nuisance at a condominium there last night. Police were notified of the incident at 11:30pm.

Officers and reporters arrived at a room on the eighth floor of the condo to find a foreign man who was “in a state of distress.” He was talking incoherently and, according to condo security, had trashed his room while screaming and yelling. While being recorded on video, he told police he had many guns and weapons, but none were found.

Police managed to arrest him without incident. Many of his possessions were damaged in the condo, including a television, which was smashed. He was taken to the Pattaya City Police Station for evaluation.

Pattaya police re-arrest ex-US marine with PTSD | News by The Thaiger

The security guard told The Pattaya News there had been several similar incidents but this time was more severe, and when the man continued to disturb other residents and refused to listen to him, police had to be called.

The man was identified as a 35 year old ex-marine who served in Iraq and suffers from severe post-traumatic stress syndrome. He’s been arrested twice before, once in an incident in front of the US Embassy in Bangkok and once in Pattaya during a public incident at a shopping mall. Police confirmed the man spent time in recovery after both incidents.

Pattaya police re-arrest ex-US marine with PTSD | News by The Thaiger

Medication used to treat mental health disorders was found in his apartment, but it appeared the suspect had not been taking it properly, possibly leading to the incident.

The man is still in custody and will likely be returned to a psychiatric hospital for further evaluation. Police say his visa will expire at the end of June.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Crime

Armed thief breaks into Pattaya toy shop – VIDEO

Jack Burton

Published

16 hours ago

on

May 23, 2020

By

Armed thief breaks into Pattaya toy shop – VIDEO | The Thaiger
PHOTO: The Pattaya News

Pattaya Police are searching for a thief who was seen on security footage driving a motorbike with a sidecar, who broke into a toy shop. They believe the man was carrying a firearm.

26 year old Saifon Tanawong, a staff member at the shop, told police and The Pattaya News that at 2:30am the thief stole a computer tablet valued at 10,000 baht, a gold bracelet valued at 14,000 baht, two gold rings valued at 6,200 baht and 17,000 baht in cash from the register.

The shop’s CCTV footage shows how the male thief, on a motorbike sidecar, broke into the back of the shop after climbing to the second floor to gain access. Based on the footage, police believe the thief was also carrying a gun. Saifon says that the shop had only recently reopened due to Covid-19 closures and restrictions.

Authorities are hunting for the thief to face charges and are confident, based on the CCTV footage, that they’ll be able to find him.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Crime

Foreigner handing out cash in Pattaya robbed of more than 10,000 baht – VIDEO

Jack Burton

Published

17 hours ago

on

May 23, 2020

By

Foreigner handing out cash in Pattaya robbed of more than 10,000 baht – VIDEO | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Line Today

A thief who snatched a bundle of 1,000 baht notes from a foreigner handing out cash to desperate people in Pattaya has been caught on video, according to an eyewitness at the scene. Musician Pom Santana said the clip, posted on his Facebook page, captures the aftermath of the incident at Jomtien beach, as people queuing for the cash handout look on in dismay.

ฝรั่งแจกเงินคนละพันมีคนกระชากเอาไปคนเดียวทำให้เค้าเสียศรัทธาไม่ดีเลย

Posted by Pom Santana on Wednesday, 20 May 2020

Pom explained that a man in a black shirt walked up and snatched more than 10,000 from the hapless farang and ran off. Netizens were quick to express their outrage:

“This is not good manners! The locals tried to follow the black-shirted guy but were unable to arrest him.”

Pattaya City police say they have not yet received a report of the incident.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Trending