Despite low virus numbers, CCSA warns public not to be “reckless” | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Despite low virus numbers, CCSA warns public not to be “reckless”
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said today that no new Covid-19cases were reported on Friday, and 3 today, but warns that people must remain vigilant because there are still infected people roaming undetected in public. CCSA spokesman Dr. Taweesilp Visanuyothin says that between May 8 and yesterday, 45 people tested positive for the disease. 20 were infected in other countries and quarantined on their return to Thailand. The other 25 caught the disease in Thailand.
The 25 local infections consisted of 11 who were in close contact with previously confirmed cases, 6 found by preemptive testing in high risk communities, 5 who visited crowded places, and 3 people in at-risk professions.
“The 25 people had been around in everyday life and this proves that infected people are still out there. So people cannot be reckless.”
Of the 3,037 local Covid-19 cases, 2,910 have recovered and 71 patients remain in hospital. The death toll remains at 56 and the recovery rate is well over 95%. As of today, global Covid-19 cases totalled 5.32 million+, with more than 340,000 deaths. The US has the most cases at 1.645 million and the most deaths at 97,655. It will slip over the 100,000 deaths milestone sometime on Sunday.
Dr. Taweesilp says the global Covid-19 situation has not peaked yet and the government’s local disease control measures must also take this into account.
At this stage Thailand’s emergency decree is poised to be extended throughout June and all borders remain closed for scheduled international flights and land border crossings, except for returning Thais on government-sanctioned charter flights, until the end of June.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Bangkok City Hall plans more proactive Covid-19 testing, new rules for pet cafés
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration aka City Hall plans a “sentinel surveillance approach” to aggressively test for Covid-19 in high-risk areas, and has issued new rules for pet cafés to ensure the safety of guests, animals and staff. Bangkok’s governor made the announcement yesterday.
“BMA will perform saliva tests in high-risk areas on at least 400 people per day until the end of June. The Ministry of Public Health has provided us with 15,000 test kits for this program. Under the sentinel surveillance approach, staff from BMA health offices will also randomly inspect business venues and provide suggestions in case they do not comply with proper health standards.”
The governor says the BMA board meeting will issue additional regulations for pet cafés in the greater Bangkok area to maintain sanitation standards and ensure the safety of customers, pets and staff from Covid-19 and other germs.
“Pet cafés must distinctively separate the dining area and petting area, whereas handwashing stations must be installed before entering the petting area. Customers must take off their shoes, wear a face mask or face shield as well as a gown at all times while they pet the animals. Establishments must close for cleaning and ventilation every 2 hours.”
The governor stressed that social distancing measures must also be maintained in pet cafés, and customers are advised to lower their voices in the petting area to limit the generation of saliva droplets.
“Sick animals must be immediately separated from the others. All animals should be properly cleaned or bathed with proper cleaning products at least once a day. Feeding of animals by customers is prohibited.”
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
3 new Coronavirus cases in Thailand – May 23
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration spokesman Dr Taweesilp announced in his daily press conference that Thailand has confirmed 3 new cases of the Covid-19 virus. 2 of the new cases are classed as “imported,” as they were found in a state quarantine facility among repatriates from overseas.
Of the imported cases, 1 was a 25 year old old Thai man who returned from Egypt on May 8. He was sent to a facility in Chonburi and reported with high fever and diarrhea. He was discovered after a second test on Wednesday.
The other imported case is a 43 year old Thai women who travelled from India on May 9. She was reported with symptoms such as high fever and headaches and tested positive on Thursday
Dr. Taweesilp says the local case is a 49 year old Italian man, an engineering manager, who travelled from China to Phuket mid-March, living in Cherng Thalay, Phuket. He was diagnosed yesterday when he went to a hospital to get approval to travel back to China with his 2 children aged 10 and 15. The children have tested negative.
He brings the total of confirmed cases in that southern province to 226 since the outbreak began. Chon Buri province has had 0 cases for 29 consecutive days, and Pattaya is 10 days ahead with 39 days without a single case.
Thailand has had a total of 3,040 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus and a total of 2,916 cases have recovered, pushing the country’s recovery rate to 96%
No additional deaths were reported and the toll remains at 56.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News | News Hawk PhuketKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
No new Covid-19 cases in China, first time since outbreak began
There were no new confirmed Covid-19 cases in China yesterday, marking the first time it has seen no daily rise since the pandemic began in the city of Wuhan in late 2019.
China’s National Health Commission said in a statement today that this compared to 4 new cases Thursday. It warned, however, that there are 2 new suspected cases: an imported one in Shanghai and a locally transmitted case in the northeastern province of Jilin.
A spokeman for the NHC says asymptomatic cases of the coronavirus fell to 28 from 35 a day earlier.
The country has seen a sharp fall in locally transmitted cases since March, as major restrictions on public movement helped it take control of the epidemic in many parts of the country.
However, it has continued to see an influx of imported cases, mainly involving Chinese returnees from abroad, and new clusters of infections in the northeastern border provinces of Jilin and Heilongjiang have arisen in recent weeks.
Wuhan also reported its first cluster of infections since a complete lockdown on the city ended on April 8, prompting officials to warn that measures to fight the epidemic must not be relaxed and to launch a campaign to test all of Wuhan’s 11 million residents.
The number of confirmed cases in the mainland stood at 82,971 yesterday and the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.
Globally cases stand at 5,207,911, and deaths at 334,848.
SOURCE: ReutersKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Despite low virus numbers, CCSA warns public not to be “reckless”
Bangkok City Hall plans more proactive Covid-19 testing, new rules for pet cafés
3 new Coronavirus cases in Thailand – May 23
Pattaya police re-arrest ex-US marine with PTSD
No new Covid-19 cases in China, first time since outbreak began
Thai Airways has officially lost its state enterprise status
Police say mom forced toddler to drink bleach “to make him look ill”
Misery as arrival ban keeps families apart
Armed thief breaks into Pattaya toy shop – VIDEO
Former deputy commerce minister and 4 others plead not guilty to murder of judge’s brother
Car bursts into flames on the way home from dealer – VIDEO
Phase 3 of lockdown relaxations could begin June 1: CCSA
Foreigner handing out cash in Pattaya robbed of more than 10,000 baht – VIDEO
Udon Thani temple blaze claims abbot’s life
Pakistani airliner crashes into neighbourhood, 80 confirmed dead
Ban on international travel into Thailand extended until June 30
“Off the charts” – biggest drug seizure in decades
Fortress Phuket remains sealed off from the mainland
Thai PM thanks the 20 billionaires for their support during crisis
Hotels across Thailand angered by European tour group’s failure to pay up
Bangkok City Hall allows 10 more types of business to reopen
Thai Airways ponders bankruptcy as it enters rehab
Criticism over bad English lesson in Thai online class
Tesco addressing migrant worker abuse at Thailand distribution centres
Bangkok sting results in seizure of 221 kilograms of marijuana
Mukdahan border police seize 480 kilograms of marijuana
Bangkok officials conduct spot checks on 200 shopping centres and retailers
250 Thai citizens repatriating from UK and Ireland today
Thai Airways files for bankruptcy protection
Phi Phi’s Maya Bay won’t reopen until fully rehabilitated
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Trending
- Education3 days ago
Criticism over bad English lesson in Thai online class
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thai massage shops may reopen soon, from the waist down only
- Thailand3 days ago
Most of Thailand placed on storm alert
- Bangkok3 days ago
Ex high ranking Buddhist officials convicted of embezzling millions
- Bangkok3 days ago
Thais on repatriation flight from London were reported with ‘fevers’
- Bangkok2 days ago
19 kilograms of crystal meth, valued around 10 million baht, seized on Thai train
- ASEAN3 days ago
Thailand scores highest for mask-wearing in survey of ASEAN nations
- Business2 days ago
Thai car production hits 30 year low
Rafael
May 23, 2020 at 2:54 pm
Covid covid covid and in rayong beach open can walk .swim go to a restaurant no problem