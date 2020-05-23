Despite low virus numbers, CCSA warns public not to be “reckless” | The Thaiger

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said today that no new Covid-19cases were reported on Friday, and 3 today, but warns that people must remain vigilant because there are still infected people roaming undetected in public. CCSA spokesman Dr. Taweesilp Visanuyothin says that between May 8 and yesterday, 45 people tested positive for the disease. 20 were infected in other countries and quarantined on their return to Thailand. The other 25 caught the disease in Thailand.

The 25 local infections consisted of 11 who were in close contact with previously confirmed cases, 6 found by preemptive testing in high risk communities, 5 who visited crowded places, and 3 people in at-risk professions.

“The 25 people had been around in everyday life and this proves that infected people are still out there. So people cannot be reckless.”

Of the 3,037 local Covid-19 cases, 2,910 have recovered and 71 patients remain in hospital. The death toll remains at 56 and the recovery rate is well over 95%. As of today, global Covid-19 cases totalled 5.32 million+, with more than 340,000 deaths. The US has the most cases at 1.645 million and the most deaths at 97,655. It will slip over the 100,000 deaths milestone sometime on Sunday.

Dr. Taweesilp says the global Covid-19 situation has not peaked yet and the government’s local disease control measures must also take this into account.

At this stage Thailand’s emergency decree is poised to be extended throughout June and all borders remain closed for scheduled international flights and land border crossings, except for returning Thais on government-sanctioned charter flights, until the end of June.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post