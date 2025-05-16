North Pattaya bridge blaze sparks safety crackdown

Naklua Canal reeks of an alarming smell as fumes emerge. Locals fear danger as emergency services are called.

Pictures courtesy of The Pattaya News

Smoke, fire and a stench of burning wires sent shockwaves through a Pattaya neighbourhood this week, as a bizarre blaze under the Naklua Bridge sparked panic and shone a spotlight on an area long plagued by shady activity.

Yesterday afternoon, May 15, thick clouds of smoke began pouring from beneath the bridge along Sukhumvit Road in Naklua, prompting alarmed residents to call in emergency authorities. Many feared the worst—an underground electrical fire, or even a gas explosion waiting to happen.

Pattaya City Council member for District 1, Supharerk Chomphunuch, known locally as “Big Supharerk,” was quick to respond. Sharing updates via his Facebook page, he revealed that he had been inspecting water flow into the Naklua Canal when he noticed the smoke, and an awful odour that initially resembled rotten eggs.

As he moved closer, Supharerk recognised the distinct smell of burning electrical wires. Crossing the road and descending beneath the bridge, he discovered the cause: a homeless man cooking food while torching electrical cables, presumably to extract valuable copper.

Scattered around the area were remnants of burnt electrical equipment and broken communication signal boxes. Supharerk’s inspection quickly turned into an investigation, as it became clear this was more than just a cooking fire gone wrong.

According to locals, the underpass has long been a hotspot for trouble. Some described it as a gathering place for homeless persons and foreign tourists, with reports of suspected drug use and occasional thefts from nearby businesses, including car washes and repair garages.

“This area has been neglected for too long,” Supharerk noted. “We need immediate action to restore safety and clean up this space.”

Photo of Supharerk Chomphunuch

In response, he has coordinated directly with Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet to introduce urgent safety measures and address growing public concern. Plans are reportedly in motion to increase patrols, secure the area, and consider urban redevelopment to discourage further misuse, The Pattaya News reported.

The strange fire may be out, but the heat is now on city officials to prevent the Naklua Bridge from becoming a permanent hotspot for criminal activity and chaos.

