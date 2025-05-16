Flight club: Thailand plots new routes to Vietnam to boost tourism

Thailand is gearing up to launch new direct flights linking its northeastern provinces to Vietnam to supercharge tourism and deepen regional ties.

The plan, revealed during Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s official visit to Vietnam, aims to make travel easier between the neighbouring countries while tapping into their growing tourism markets.

Speaking during her two-day visit, which concludes today, May 16, the 38 year old Thai PM said that connecting northeastern airports in Thailand to Vietnamese destinations would not only boost tourism but also strengthen transport links. The routes are still under discussion, but the goal is clear—make it faster and easier for travellers to hop between the two countries.

The initiative marks a strategic push to better connect Thailand’s less-travelled Isaan region with popular Vietnamese cities such as Hue, Danang, Dalat and Sapa, which are already firm favourites among Thai tourists. About one million Vietnamese tourists visit Thailand annually, while 500,000 Thais travel to Vietnam each year, according to Thai government data.

Paetongtarn also stated that Thailand plans to promote expanded land transport options between the two countries via Laos, further enhancing accessibility for both tourists and business travellers.

While the idea of linking Isaan to Vietnam by air may sound new, it’s not without precedent. Back in 1995, Thai Airways International had floated the idea of a route from Bangkok to Danang with a stopover in Ubon Ratchathani, recognising the significant Thai-Vietnamese population in the region.

Beyond tourism, the visit signalled deepening ties on multiple fronts. The Thai premier and her Vietnamese counterpart, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, witnessed the signing of eight bilateral agreements covering trade, investment, and joint efforts to combat drug trafficking, reported Bangkok Post.

The visit underscores Thailand’s broader ambitions to position itself as a central hub in Southeast Asia—not just for leisure, but for logistics, trade, and regional cooperation.

As regional competition for tourists intensifies, Thailand’s plan to directly link Isaan and Vietnam could unlock a fresh wave of travel and business opportunities—while breathing new life into the northeast’s aviation and tourism infrastructure.