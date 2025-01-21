High stakes: Pattaya officials flatten illegal structures in Soi Jomtien 3

Picture courtesy of Pattaya News

In a bold crackdown on rampant drug activity, local government officials in Pattaya have launched a massive operation to flatten illegal structures in Soi Jomtien 3.

With over 900 officers from 23 police stations leading the charge, officials are determined to root out all forms of criminal activity in the notorious Jomtien area, spanning Soi 2, 3, and 4.

Following a similar raid last December, the latest offensive has already netted more than 50 arrests for drug-related offences, ranging from possession to use.

These dodgy neighbourhoods are packed with five-storey commercial buildings, where the ground floors buzz with beer bars, restaurants, laundromats, and massage shops, while upstairs, they transform into makeshift living quarters. Just behind these urban jungles lie ramshackle wooden huts, adding to the chaos.

Officials yesterday, January 20, turned to heavy machinery to bring down illegal structures in Soi Jomtien 3, aiming to shut the door on their use for unsavoury activities. While one cooperative landowner gave the nod for demolition, four other constructions stood empty, ripe for the taking. The complete levelling of these edifices is set to wrap up within a month.

Some 24 unapproved structures are under the microscope but so far, permission has been granted to raze only one. Three stand neglected and unclaimed, while talks continue with owners of the remaining 20 properties.

Graphic courtesy of Pattaya News

Officials offer a sweet deal: residents who agree to vacate and sign on the dotted line will see their premises demolished free of charge. But for those who dig their heels in, Pattaya City Council isn’t taking no for an answer, ready to wield the Building Demolition Act to forcefully clear the decks.

Only last week Pattaya officials slammed the brakes on a rogue construction project in Soi 10, Pattaya Second Road, following a wave of complaints about unbearable dust and noise disrupting locals and tourists.

Deputy Mayor Wutthisak Rermkijakarn and Marut Uthaivattananon, acting Head of the Building Control Division, led a team of municipal officers to inspect the site on January 9. Residents and visitors had reported that the unregulated construction was turning the area into a living nightmare.

Officials discuss illegal structures in Pattaya. Picture courtesy of Pattaya News

Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.

