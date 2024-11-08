Pattaya mayor wins big for Thai-Chinese diplomacy

Photo courtesy of Pattaya News

In a glittering ceremony that brought together stars and statesmen, Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet proudly took home the prestigious Political News award at the Thailand Headlines Person of the Year Awards 2024.

Celebrating leaders who champion Thai-Chinese relations, this high-profile event highlighted Thailand’s diplomatic soft power and the approach of a landmark year – the 50th anniversary of Thai-Chinese ties in 2025.

Held yesterday, November 7, at the IMPACT Forum Hall in Mueang Thong Thani, the awards event was a star-studded affair, themed Golden Dragon Year, A Thousand Stars Shining in Siam.

Over 1,000 prominent figures from the worlds of politics, business, culture, and entertainment attended, with representatives from Thailand, China, and even South Korea present. The event recognised those who have significantly bolstered Thailand’s reputation on the world stage and promoted close Thai-Chinese ties.

Award categories ranged across key sectors including Political News, Thai-Chinese Relations, Economy and Society, Culture and Entertainment, and the highly coveted title of The Most Influential Person of the Year. This year’s ceremony even dazzled with red carpet appearances, special performances from Thai pop groups 4EVE and Bowkylion, and a surprise showcase by performers from China’s Hunan Television.

“This is an honour, not only for me but for Pattaya and Thailand as a whole,” Poramet said, beaming with pride at the award.

The event not only underscored the importance of Thai-Chinese diplomacy but also set the stage for further cultural exchanges as the two nations approach their 50-year diplomatic milestone, reported Pattaya News.

