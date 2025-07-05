Man stabbed by wife in Pattaya after domestic dispute (video)

Puntid Tantivangphaisal26 seconds agoLast Updated: Saturday, July 5, 2025
Man stabbed by wife in Pattaya after domestic dispute (video)
In Pattaya, a domestic dispute turned violent when a man was stabbed by his wife following a heated argument, with the entire incident captured on CCTV.

The confrontation unfolded at 5pm on Thursday, July 3, in front of a series of rental rooms opposite Soi Kor Pai 10 in South Pattaya.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Suchart Dusadee, an investigator from Pattaya City Police Station, was informed of the stabbing and arrived on the scene with rescue personnel from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation. Upon arrival, significant bloodstains were discovered on the ground in front of Room 79, part of a row of interconnected rental rooms.

The victim, identified as 30 year old Thirawat, suffered two stab wounds, one to his left upper back and another to his left shin, each measuring approximately 1-2 centimetres. He was bleeding heavily, appeared pale and cold, and was administered first aid by rescuers before being transported to Pattaya Memorial Hospital.

A neighbour, living adjacent to the room, provided insight into the incident. The witness recounted that prior to the attack, Thirawat was involved in a loud verbal altercation with his wife, identified only as Ice, also 30 years old.

The couple exchanged insults, with Thirawat positioned outside the room and Ice inside. The dispute escalated to physical violence, culminating in Thirawat being found covered in blood. Ice was seen departing the scene, leading their young daughter, aged between three and four.

Alarmed, the neighbour intervened, discovered the stab wounds, and promptly notified the police. The root cause of the couple’s argument remains unknown.

Police investigations at the scene yielded significant evidence from CCTV footage, affirming that the attacker and victim were indeed husband and wife. The footage documented the couple arguing outside their room, with Thirawat charging at Ice and physically attacking her, including kicking. In defence, Ice retaliated by drawing a sharp object and stabbing her husband, causing him to retreat. Following the attack, Ice fled the scene with her daughter, reported The Pattaya News.

Preliminary findings suggest that Ice may have boarded a bus to return to her hometown in Ratchaburi province after the incident.

Police informed Thirawat that he can file a complaint at Pattaya City Police Station if he decides to take legal action against his wife. Investigations are ongoing as police seek to gather further information and locate the suspect.

Man stabbed by wife in Pattaya after domestic dispute (video)

