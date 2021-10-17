Connect with us

Pattaya

Man found dead, tangled in cables in Bang Lamung

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: A dead man was found tangled in cables. (via Pattaya News)

An internet repairman in Bang Lamung had a morbid surprise when he was repairing internet cables in the evening and spotted a man standing by a tree. He called out to him in the dark, but the man did not reply. When he approached the still man, he discovered to his horror that the figure he saw was that of a dead man slumped against the tree, tangled in cables.

The incident took place on Friday near Number 36 Road in Bang Lamung in a tree-filled area the man was tasked with visiting to fix the internet wires. He discovered the body and was shocked but called the Nonprue Police around 7 pm Friday evening.

The police arrived on the scene and found the man hanging upright between two trees, wrapped in cables. They said there was no sign of any sort of confrontation or struggle implying a second person was involved in the death.

The man was identified as a 53 year old man and a motorbike that is believed to belong to the deceased man was found nearby. One clue police uncovered to what may have happened was a pair of white cutters found still hanging from some high-voltage power cables near the man’s body.

The cause of death has not been fully determined but police say that the most likely cause of death was either suicide or an accidental death when he attempted to cut the power cables, perhaps to steal them and perhaps thinking it was the internet lines, not high-voltage dangerous wires.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

For more information on Life Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Pattaya2 hours ago

Man found dead, tangled in cables in Bang Lamung
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Japan makes donation of another 385,000 AstraZeneca vaccines
Tourism5 hours ago

Dusit Poll: Thailand is not ready for international reopening

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Myanmar6 hours ago

Burmeses junta leader not invited to ASEAN summit
Thailand7 hours ago

Covid-19 Sunday: 10,863 infections, 68 deaths, provincial data
Coronavirus (Covid-19)7 hours ago

Moderna vaccine approved as a booster shot by US FDA
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)10 hours ago

Chulabhorn Royal Academy announces vaccine booster signups
Bangkok11 hours ago

Police say they know who cut the rope of dangling condo workers
Bangkok12 hours ago

MEA says electrical wires seen in Crowe tweet are not theirs
Coronavirus (Covid-19)12 hours ago

10 provinces on Ministry of Public Health Covid-19 watchlist
Krabi1 day ago

Krabi tourism businesses not thrilled about Thailand’s reopening
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago

Thammasat University negotiates multiple deals for vaccines
Bangkok1 day ago

Bangkok prepares swab hubs, rules easing for city reopening
Bangkok1 day ago

Rescue workers cut stuck PVC pipe from man’s genitals
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago

Covid-19 Saturday Update: 10,648 cases, 82 deaths, provincial data
Thailand1 month ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism8 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending