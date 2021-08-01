Connect with us

Pattaya

Man falls off 4th story roof only breaking arm and chin

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: A man fell off a 4 story building and only broke his arm and chin. (via The Pattaya News)

A broken arm and a broken chin are serious injuries, but quite a bit less severe than what you’d expect to get after falling off a building. Yet that’s the entirety of the injuries sustained by a man in Pattaya after plunging 4 stories off an area roof.

The 38 year old man had been on top of a residential building in Naklua in order to clean the roof some time before 4 pm on Thursday afternoon. He had been cleaning a tile area and lost his footing on the presumably slippery tile and stumbled over the edge of the roof to the street below.

Falls seem to be a common occurrence in Thailand and particularly in Pattaya where last month a Thai woman was injured falling 4 metres off a building on Pattaya’s Walking Street, only 2 weeks after a foreigner fell to his death from a hotel room balcony.

But earlier this week, emergency responders got the call at 4 pm that this roof cleaning man had fallen off the roof of a 4 story building on Soi Poethisan. They rushed to the scene and when they arrived, they were surprised to find the man conscious and alert. Surprisingly, the man was even said to be in good spirits, perhaps just happy to have sustained such minor injuries after such a devastating fall.

” I don’t know how I managed to survive with relatively minor injuries but am thankful.”

The man was transported to a local hospital where he received treatment for the broken chin and the broken arm and is expected to make a full recovery. No word on if the roof cleaning got finished.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

 

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Trending