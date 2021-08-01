Thailand
Thailand conservation adds 17 rare Indochinese tigers this year
In one of the great injustices of the animal kingdom, sharks get a whole week, while the majestic tigers of Thailand are afforded only International Tiger Day, recently celebrated on Thursday. But the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation used the occasion to announce that Thailand has at least 17 more wild Indochinese tigers roaming the country this year than last year.
At an event called “Thailand’s tigers forever: Moving forward to the future” the announcement was made that Thailand has at least 177 tigers in its borders, which the DNP attributed to the success of conservation programs in the country. The Hua Hin Declaration on Tiger Conservation was enacted in 2011 in order to protect the big cats, and the programme has shown success.
Thailand is one of 13 countries united under the declaration to work towards the goal of doubling the tiger population by the end of next year. The programme has seen forest reserves ramping up the number of patrols for poachers as well as bringing together support from the public and private sectors and local communities and raising awareness about conservation and protecting the tiger population in Asia.
The assistant chief of Kaeng Krachan National Park – a nature reserve about 75 kilometres from Hua Hin in Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan provinces – said that within Thailand’s national park system the DNP caught and arrested 36 big game poachers attempting to hunt tigers.
With more modern surveillance technology keeping watch and better knowledge and understanding of the rare tigers, protection efforts have improved in recent years. Patrol inspection centres coordinate tiger protection actions.
But even with the successes over the years that have brought the very rare creatures back from the brink of extinction, the DNP calls for increased cooperation between other groups and agencies to aid in the protection. State and private agencies along with civil groups across Thailand will need to band together to preserve the natural habitats and resources the tigers need in order to allow their numbers to grow.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thailand conservation adds 17 rare Indochinese tigers this year
Man falls off 4th story roof only breaking arm and chin
Family finds long lost man after he is rescued from 17 metre well
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
16 new dark red provinces and restrictions extended to Aug 16
Hua Hin Maya Club execs get 3 months for superspreader event
Thai candidate selected as ASEAN envoy to Myanmar
Foreigners able to register on vaccine site despite data leaks, glitches
Covid UPDATE: 18,027 infections, provincial totals
Covid UPDATE Sunday: 18,027 infections, expat vaccine registration
August flight plans: Bangkok Airways, Nok Air, Thai Lion
New site for foreigner vaccine; Mor Prom deletes appointments
Facebook fake news post suggesting a coup faces prosecution
UPDATED: Samui Covid-19: 14 new Black Club infections, 2nd small cluster
40,000 cases a day could happen by September, says projection
Phuket Sandbox Covid-19 infections: 35 today, 209 this week
Today is Asanha Bucha Day (Wednesday is also a public holiday)
Planning for “Pattaya Move On” reopening scheme continues
Prayut says he will not resign, warns politicians to behave
Domestic travel to Phuket all but banned starting August 2
Another “monkey war” in Lop Buri, hundreds fight in the street- VIDEO
Thai PM predicts current Covid crisis will be over in 2 or 3 weeks – 4 at the most
Methamphetamine pills hidden in instant noodle packets delivered for Covid patient
More Pattaya people arrested drinking alcohol, violating Covid measures
Myanmar’s economy to shrink by 18% due to military coup and Covid-19
Phuket officials add new layers of restrictions, Central closed for 7 days
American charged after not wearing a face mask at a Taco Bell in Pattaya
The ‘infodemic’ – interview with Helen Petousis-Harris about Covid misinformation
Thailand News Today | Bars defy bans, Sandbox ‘still on’, vaccine rush | July 28
Spray guns ineffective and dangerous, says TFDA
Crowds rush to Bang Sue for vaccination ahead of walk-in registration ending
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Prayut says he will not resign, warns politicians to behave
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Domestic travel to Phuket all but banned starting August 2
- Crime4 days ago
Methamphetamine pills hidden in instant noodle packets delivered for Covid patient
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Spray guns ineffective and dangerous, says TFDA
- Coronavirus World3 days ago
Vaccine hesitancy testing the patience of fully inoculated Americans
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Phuket reservations slow down for August
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Despite Covid-19 Phuket Sandbox continues at least 2 weeks
- Bangkok4 days ago
Health Minister says Bang Sue not crowded, blames “camera angles”
Recent comments: