20 year old British man dies after falling off Pattaya balcony

A 20 year old British man has died after falling off a balcony in Pattaya this afternoon.

Pattaya police were alerted to the man’s death at 1 pm today. He was found clad only in his boxers.

His name is currently being withheld until his relatives have been contacted regarding his death.

Pattaya police say the man was staying on the fifth floor of a hotel. They are currently going over CCTV from the hotel to see the level he fell from and if they can determine the exact cause of death.

Further details are unavailable at this time.

People falling from balconies in Thailand, and Pattaya, are not uncommon. Last January, a 58 year old Australian man died after falling from the 8th floor of his Condo.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

