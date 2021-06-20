Woman falls off building on Pattaya’s Walking Street

Last night in Pattaya, a woman fell off a building. She fell an estimated 4 metres on the well known Walking Street.

The woman, whose identity is unknown, fell around 11:30 pm.

Emergency responders got to the scene to see a woman they believe is Thai and about 35 years old. She was lying on the ground in a pool of blood, howling in pain.

A nearby inhabitant had heard the woman’s screams of pain and alerted the police. The inhabitant did not see the fall and does not recognise the woman.

The emergency responders rushed her to a nearby hospital for medical attention. They also hope to learn her identity. The extent of the woman’s injuries are not known at this time.

Police are currently investigating the accident. They are trying to find out why the woman was in a commercial building, how she fell, and her identity.

Walking street has been almost entirely shut down for over 2 months due to Covid-19.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

