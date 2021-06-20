Thailand
Woman falls off building on Pattaya’s Walking Street
Last night in Pattaya, a woman fell off a building. She fell an estimated 4 metres on the well known Walking Street.
The woman, whose identity is unknown, fell around 11:30 pm.
Emergency responders got to the scene to see a woman they believe is Thai and about 35 years old. She was lying on the ground in a pool of blood, howling in pain.
A nearby inhabitant had heard the woman’s screams of pain and alerted the police. The inhabitant did not see the fall and does not recognise the woman.
The emergency responders rushed her to a nearby hospital for medical attention. They also hope to learn her identity. The extent of the woman’s injuries are not known at this time.
Police are currently investigating the accident. They are trying to find out why the woman was in a commercial building, how she fell, and her identity.
Walking street has been almost entirely shut down for over 2 months due to Covid-19.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Multiple Chiang Rai schools to close after infections found
Woman falls off building on Pattaya’s Walking Street
Refinements to the Sandbox as the countdown continues to Thailand’s reopening
Phuket Sandbox July 1st
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!
Covid UPDATE Sunday: 3,682 new infections and 20 covid-related deaths
Dole pineapple factory has 34 new Covid-19 cases, 413 total
Chinese Sinovac vaccine debuts in Singapore to high demand
Drug smuggler caught in Kalasin with 300 kg of marijuana
Amendment to reform Constitution rejected by Parliament
Gender Health Clinic opens in Bangkok for transgender needs
30 million baht added to vaccine side effects compensation fund
Plan for 16-week gap between AstraZeneca vaccines dropped
CCSA: 120 day reopening will proceed with conditions
Sandbox latest, CCSA says all regions reopening must reach 70% local vaccination
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 3,667 new infections and 32 deaths
Thamanat elected to role of head ‘fixer’ in Palang Pracharat party
Thai Airways rehabilitation plan accepted by Bankruptcy Court
Location-tracking wristbands and punishments for escapees: Phuket gets ready to welcome vaccinated tourists
Health Department warns: Avoid Covid-19, don’t have sex
Songkhla officials investigate pricey street lamps
Confusion, delayed appointments, and finger pointing: Thailand’s vaccine rollout in disarray
Low immunity levels in some, despite 2 doses of AstraZeneca, Sinovac
Monday Covid Update: 3,355 new cases and 17 deaths
TAT asked to make changes to Phuket sandbox before submitting for final approval
Pattaya tourism operators not getting their hopes up over foreign arrivals
PM Prayut announces Thailand will fully reopen within 120 days
Almost 100% of teachers and staff vaccinated in Bangkok
Australian man arrested for alleged child sex abuse in Thai border town
300 tourism businesses given SHA Plus certification in Phuket
UPDATE: Police officers, prosecutors may be investigated over acquittal of Red Bull heir
Indonesian fisherman rescued after 9 days adrift at sea
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Thailand4 days ago
Thai Airways rehabilitation plan accepted by Bankruptcy Court
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Health Department warns: Avoid Covid-19, don’t have sex
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
TAT asked to make changes to Phuket sandbox before submitting for final approval
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
PM Prayut announces Thailand will fully reopen within 120 days
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
“We’ll do better on vaccines, there’s loads more on the way” – Anutin
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
CCSA: 120 day reopening will proceed with conditions
- Expats2 days ago
List: China has over 50% of all foreign-owned condos in Thailand
- Central Thailand3 days ago
Rain giving phallus cracks under the elements