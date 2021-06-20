Connect with us

Thailand

Woman falls off building on Pattaya’s Walking Street

Jack Arthur

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

PHOTO:vJaime Jimenez/Flickr

Last night in Pattaya, a woman fell off a building. She fell an estimated 4 metres on the well known Walking Street.

The woman, whose identity is unknown, fell around 11:30 pm.

Emergency responders got to the scene to see a woman they believe is Thai and about 35 years old. She was lying on the ground in a pool of blood, howling in pain.

A nearby inhabitant had heard the woman’s screams of pain and alerted the police. The inhabitant did not see the fall and does not recognise the woman.

The emergency responders rushed her to a nearby hospital for medical attention. They also hope to learn her identity. The extent of the woman’s injuries are not known at this time.

Police are currently investigating the accident. They are trying to find out why the woman was in a commercial building, how she fell, and her identity.

Walking street has been almost entirely shut down for over 2 months due to Covid-19.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

 

 

Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

Multiple Chiang Rai schools to close after infections found
Thailand2 hours ago

Woman falls off building on Pattaya’s Walking Street
Tourism4 hours ago

Refinements to the Sandbox as the countdown continues to Thailand’s reopening

Phuket Sandbox July 1st

days
hours
minutes
seconds

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!

READ MORE

Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Covid UPDATE Sunday: 3,682 new infections and 20 covid-related deaths
Coronavirus (Covid-19)15 hours ago

Dole pineapple factory has 34 new Covid-19 cases, 413 total
Coronavirus (Covid-19)17 hours ago

Chinese Sinovac vaccine debuts in Singapore to high demand
Drugs18 hours ago

Drug smuggler caught in Kalasin with 300 kg of marijuana
Politics19 hours ago

Amendment to reform Constitution rejected by Parliament
Medical20 hours ago

Gender Health Clinic opens in Bangkok for transgender needs
Coronavirus (Covid-19)23 hours ago

30 million baht added to vaccine side effects compensation fund
Coronavirus (Covid-19)23 hours ago

Plan for 16-week gap between AstraZeneca vaccines dropped
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago

CCSA: 120 day reopening will proceed with conditions
Tourism1 day ago

Sandbox latest, CCSA says all regions reopening must reach 70% local vaccination
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago

Covid UPDATE Saturday: 3,667 new infections and 32 deaths
Politics1 day ago

Thamanat elected to role of head ‘fixer’ in Palang Pracharat party
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism4 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending