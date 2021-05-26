image
image
Thailand

Repairman hospitalised after plummeting off roof in Pattaya

Jack Arthur

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

Photo by Camilo Jimenez From Unsplash.

An air conditioner repairman working in Pattaya is in the hospital after plummeting off a roof. He was reportedly refilling refrigerant liquid in an air conditioner at the time.

Around 1pm, emergency responders from Sawang Boriboon were alerted of the incident. 47 year old Panuwat Chuapkrasong broke his arm in the fall and injured his mouth and legs. He was subsequently taken to a nearby hospital.

A coworker, who wished to remain anonymous, told Pattaya News that Panuwat was standing on a roof about 2 metres off the ground when he fell. A neighbour says they heard a “shattering” sound followed by screams. They then called rescue workers to assist the injured man.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

 

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Thailand

Thailand News Today | BKK clubs deny responsibility, Sinopharm for Thailand, 2,455 cases | May 26

Tanutam Thawan

Published

1 hour ago

on

Wednesday, May 26, 2021

By

2,455 new Covid-19 cases were reported today, and 41 coronavirus-related deaths, the highest fatality count in Thailand since the start of the pandemic. Samples taken from Covid-19 patients in southern Thailand are being tested to check for the highly-contagious, so-called South African variant. The managers of 2 nightclubs in the Thong Lor district of Bangkok are denying any responsibility for causing Thailand’s third wave of Covid-19. China is seeking approval for its Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine to be used in Thailand.

 

Continue Reading

Economy

DIT chews on regulations to lower food delivery service fees

Neill Fronde

Published

1 hour ago

on

Wednesday, May 26, 2021

By

PHOTO: Food delivery services offer Covid-19 discounts to vendors after DIT pushes. (via Flickr - Dennis Sylvester Hurd)

After pressure from the Department of Internal Trade, food delivery services in Thailand will lower their rates to aid struggling food vendors during Covid-19. Restaurants have been complaining about the high commissions that food delivery services like Food Panda, Gojek, Grab, and Line Man charge restaurants, typically taking a 30% bite out of profits. The DIT has requested that food delivery services lower their slice of the pie to 15%.

When Covid-19 first swept the world, many countries including Thailand went into lockdown. Restaurants were closed, dining in was forbidden. Often restaurants were kept afloat by the increased online ordering from people staying home to avoid Covid-19, and for many restaurants, food delivery services became their bread and butter. But as the pandemic months stretch on and the economy and tourism are still flat as a pancake, restaurants are in a pickle struggling to survive when so many of their orders are via costly delivery services.

It is rumoured that the DIT is pushing for a regulating law that sets a cap on the commission these food delivery services can charge, but last month they called a meeting with the companies to butter them up into voluntarily lowering their rates. A California law that limits online food delivery commissions to a maximum of 15% during Covid-19 was served up as food for thought.

Gojek has agreed to discount rates, but at a rate that might be small potatoes compared to the DIT’s 15% request. They are allowing food vendors to either receive a 5% discount on fees or pass it along as a saving to their customers to sweeten the deal and boost sales. The special runs for the whole month of June and Gojeck are offering 15-20% discounts on orders for vendors who register before May 30.

Line Man food delivery service has offered the same 5% discount, but only for food vendors in Bangkok, Nontha Buri, Pathum Thani, and Samut Prakan who sign up by June 1. Grab Thailand, whose food delivery services have become a gravy train while rideshares are down due to the pandemic, also announced plans to work with the DIT to make a similar discount program in June for local merchants paying over 25% commission.

While none of the food delivery vendors matched the DIT’s 15% discount request, the small crumbs of 5% discounts can still help small food vendors bring home the bacon, at least until official regulations are drafted and implemented.

SOURCE: Bangkok Times

 

Continue Reading

Thailand

Police in Koh Samui arrest 9 people for gathering and drinking alcohol

Tanutam Thawan

Published

2 hours ago

on

Wednesday, May 26, 2021

By

Photo via Bo Phut Police

Police in Koh Samui arrested 9 people for allegedly gathering and drinking alcohol, a violation of the strict disease control rules put in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19. The island has been working to contain the virus and administer vaccines quickly to prepare for the reopening to vaccinated foreign tourists on July 1 under a travel model similar to Phuket.

Bo Phut police raided the One Hundred Bar and arrested the owner, 46 year old Nathamon, on charges of breaking emergency orders by serving alcohol. 3 British men at the bar were arrested and taken to the Bo Phut police station. Police also raided the Sariya Beauty and Salon were they say a small group was gathering. 3 Thais and a British national were arrested.

SOURCE: Thai Visa

 

Continue Reading

