Man caught stealing shrine donations avoids charges with community service

Temple officials seek restorative justice over prosecution for minor theft

Bright Choomanee
Picture courtesy of The Pattaya News

In Sri Racha District’s Bo Win subdistrict, a man was apprehended on June 29 at 5pm for stealing donation money from a shrine dedicated to Luang Pho Thongdam, the former abbot of Huai Prab Temple. The incident was reported by Phra Kru Palad Thanakorn Thammapalo, the current abbot, who sought assistance from local police.

Kampanath Saentho, acting village headman of Moo 3, investigated on behalf of Apichart Nunchuay, the village headman. The thief, identified as 43 year old Phisnu, was caught taking small amounts of money attached to decorative garlands.

CCTV footage showed he committed the theft on three occasions. During questioning, Phisnu confessed to stealing due to unemployment and a lack of food, stating he had no other means of support.

Expressing compassion, Phra Kru Palad Thanakorn chose not to press charges immediately. Instead, he offered Phisnu the opportunity to make amends by performing community service at the temple every Sunday for two to three months.

Picture courtesy of The Pattaya News

The abbot warned that if Phisnu failed to comply, the temple would provide the CCTV evidence to the police, leading to legal action and an arrest warrant.

Phisnu accepted the temple’s conditions and agreed to complete the community service as a form of restitution for his actions, reported The Pattaya News.

In similar news, a man was caught on CCTV stealing cash from a Kathin donation tree at a shop along Bangkok Road in Phuket Town, prompting widespread outrage among locals.

The video, which has gone viral online, shows a grey-haired man wearing an orange motorcycle taxi vest entering the shop and hovering near the counter. Once the coast was clear, he walked over to the Kathin tree, a traditional Buddhist arrangement of banknotes offered to monks, and snatched one before quickly leaving.

This marks the third reported theft at the same location, fueling public anger across social media. Outraged users have shared the footage widely, using hashtags such as #SuperSinful and #KarmaWillFollowHimHome.

