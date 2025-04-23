Man caught stealing from Buddhist donation tree in Phuket

A man has been captured on CCTV stealing money from a Kathin offerings tree at a shop on Bangkok Road in Phuket Town, inciting anger among residents.

The footage, shared online, depicts a grey-haired man in an orange motorcycle taxi vest entering the shop and lingering near the counter. Once confident no one was watching, he approached the Kathin offerings tree, a traditional Buddhist display where banknotes are attached for donation to monks, and took a banknote before leaving.

The incident, reportedly the third theft at this location, has sparked significant outrage on social media. Posts condemning the act have circulated widely with hashtags like #SuperSinfu and #KarmaWillFollowHimHome.

The suspect has been nicknamed #OrangeShirtMotorcycleTaxiUncle, with commenters urging those with information to come forward, reported The Phuket News.

The Kathin offering is a vital tradition in Thai Buddhism. Stealing from such a display is perceived not only as a crime but as a severe moral transgression.

In similar news, a 62 year old American man was apprehended while stealing from a donation box placed in front of the Pattaya Police Station.

The theft occurred around 2.30am on April 2, when concerned citizens reported seeing a foreign man attempting to break into the Father Ray Foundation’s donation box. The box, intended to collect charitable contributions, was situated directly outside the police station.

Police responded swiftly and found the man, later identified as John, smashing the stainless-steel box with a stone. Officers caught him in the act of stuffing coins, 20 and 100 baht notes, and even foreign currency into his wallet. A search of his belongings revealed additional money and his passport.

John told police he had resorted to the theft out of desperation, claiming he lost his ATM card and had no means to purchase food. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.