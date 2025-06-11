Pattaya’s future at risk as accommodation bill divides opinion

The bill aims to simplify hotel licensing, tackling outdated Thai laws

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Intercontinental

Pattaya, Thailand’s notorious tourist hotspot, finds itself at the centre of a national debate as the proposed Hotel and Overnight Accommodation Act, better known as the Equal Accommodation Bill, threatens to dramatically reshape the city’s tourism landscape.

While the bill aims to modernise outdated laws, critics warn it could undermine safety standards, community trust, and the sustainability of tourism in places like Pattaya, where the informal accommodation sector already operates in a legal grey zone.

The bill, proposed by the People’s Party, seeks to simplify hotel licensing procedures that have long been tangled with Thailand’s old laws, including the Building Control Act, Environmental Act, and City Planning Law.

Under the new framework, local authorities such as Pattaya City and Bangkok would gain the power to set regulations and grant operating licences.

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Unlimited

Proponents argue that this decentralisation would empower localities to manage their tourism more effectively and allow for smaller, more flexible accommodation options to be legally recognised.

In Pattaya, a city where luxury hotels coexist with budget-friendly condo rentals, the bill seems to reflect the reality of its diverse hospitality scene.

Currently, many unlicensed lodging providers, often small condos or homes offering short-term rentals, operate with little oversight. The new law aims to bring these micro-hosts into the fold, legalising thousands of informal accommodations. However, this has sparked significant concern.

“The bill opens a dangerous loophole,” warned Thienprasit Chaiyapatranun, President of the Thai Hotels Association (THA). He argues that allowing individual condo units or homes within residential buildings to register as accommodations without converting the entire building to hotel status could infringe on the rights of residents.

“No one buys a condo expecting the unit next door to become a revolving door of tourists.”

Photo of Thienprasit Chaiyapatranun courtesy of Thailand Incentive and Convention Association Facebook

This could lead to a flood of semi-legal nightly rentals in densely populated areas like Pattaya, he added, with foreign investors exploiting the system to run de facto hotels without paying taxes, adhering to safety codes, or being held accountable.

Traditional hotel operators are also raising alarms. They argue that the current 2004 Hotel Act provides sufficient structure, but its enforcement has been lacking. By lowering the definition of a “hotel” and loosening regulations, critics argue the bill could lead to a race to the bottom in terms of safety and standards, eroding public trust.

Despite the controversy, there are aspects of the bill that local officials and tourism groups support, such as allowing local governments to retain licensing fees for reinvestment into public infrastructure. This could provide much-needed funds to improve Pattaya’s sidewalks, signage, and sanitation, helping to bolster its image as a world-class destination, reported Pattaya Mail.

Photo of Royal Wing Suites & Spa courtesy of Santorini Dave

As the bill progresses through Parliament, the future of Pattaya’s tourism sector hangs in the balance.

Will the proposed changes modernise the city’s hospitality industry, or will they open the door to unchecked competition and diminished safety? Only time will tell, but one thing is certain, Pattaya’s future depends on striking the right balance between expansion and maintaining trust.

As one longtime resident aptly put it, “If they want to reform the laws, fine. But don’t sacrifice safety and community for a quick economic win. Pattaya’s real asset isn’t just rooms, it’s trust.”

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
