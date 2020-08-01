Jet ski explodes in Chon Buri – VIDEO

A jet ski exploded yesterday at Chon Buri’s Bang Saen beach, near Bangkok. Rescue workers and firefighters arrived to find a blue/black jet ski on fire. They were able to put out the fire but vehicle was completely destroyed. Fortunately, 46 year owner Suthep Jarworrak suffered only minor injuries and some skin burns. The rescue team administered first aid before sending him to Burapha University Hospital.

42 year old Jakkrit Duangthip, the would-be rider, told reporters he normally used that specific jet ski. He came to the beach as usual but the jet ski wouldn’t start. After trying at least 10 times, Jakkrit says he then told Suthep about the issue. Suthep went to help, and on his first try it wouldn’t start, but on his second try, the jet ski exploded.

Jakkrit believes he was saved by a Buddhist amulet he keeps with him at all times. The amulet was created by a highly respected monk from Ayutthaya province. Many people who work on the water and rescue team members reportedly also believe in the power of the same monk.

SOURCE: Thai Residents