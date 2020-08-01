Sa Kaeo couple in murder/suicide | The Thaiger

Crime
Sa Kaeo couple in murder/suicide
Police in the eastern Sa Kaeo province, along the Cambodian border, say a 61 year old man and his 44 year old wife are dead after what they’re calling a murder/suicide. The incident in the Ban Mai Nong Sai subdistrict was reported at around 6am yesterday.
Authorities arrived at the scene to find 44 year old Nuengthai Klomkraok dead in front of her home with a knife in her neck. She had been killed in front of a vehicle in the middle of the road.
Her husband, 62 year old Somsong Phiket, was identified by witnesses as the culprit. Nuengthai’s son, 26 year old Decha Chaiboonchang, reportedly sat by the road and watched rescue workers when they first came but then fled on a motorbike as police arrived.
Somsong was soon found in a wooded area nearby, having reportedly consumed a large amount of herbicide. Police say his cause of death was suicide.
Decha told authorities the couple fought often, and alleged this was not the first time Somsong had taken a knife to his mother. Somsong reportedly believed his wife was having an affair with a younger man, and was also distraught over personal health issues and legal issues related to a recent drunk driving incident.
The exact cause of the dispute is still under investigation by police.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Crime
Korat police offer bounty for drug dealer who shot officer
Police in the northeastern Nakhon Ratchasisma province, aka Korat, are offering a 30,000 baht reward for information leading to the arrest of a drug dealer who escaped after shooting an undercover agent in a sting operation gone bad. 38 year old Phadungsil Lohakart allegedly shot officer Song Tuaykrathok, who was posing as a buyer of crystal methamphetamine, in Korat’s Khong district on Wednesday. The officer was hit in the chest and arm and taken to hospital in critical condition. The suspect fled to a nearby cassava plantation, where he managed to evade a police dragnet. Investigators summoned friends of the […]
Crime
Gold shop heist foiled as owner locks thief inside
Police in Bangkok’s Klong Sam Wa district yesterday arrested a woman after she showed up at a local gold shop, dressed in pink Muslim garb and armed with a pistol, evidently intending to rob the place. Unfortunately for her, the caper was foiled when the owner of the “Yaowarat Gold Department Store” locked her in, called police and waited outside for them to arrive. 39 year old Sawanporn Angku told police that she had taken a taxi from Minburi district to the shop because she was desperate and had no option but to steal gold. Officers from Khannayao Police Station […]
Crime
Khon Kaen police raid drug warehouse
A drug warehouse has been raided in the northeastern province of Khon Kaen. The warehouse is in Khon Kaen City’s main business district, and several types of drugs, which police valued at tens of millions of baht, were seized. The provincial governor, police chief and other authorities reported the arrest of 35 year old “Jetsadaporn” and 34 year old “Jurairat”, both from neighbouring Maha Sarakham province. Officials say the evidence includes 523,272 methamphetamine (“yaba”) pills, 3,036 grams of crystal methamphetamine (“ya ice”), 5 kilograms of dried marijuana, a gun, and other assets valued at over a million baht. Jetsadaporn reportedly […]
