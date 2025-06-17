Narathiwat ex-village head arrested for major drug network involvement

The Crime Suppression Division arrested a 34 year old former village head in Narathiwat province, who is believed to be a key figure in a major drug network. His arrest stemmed from evidence collected after he contacted his subordinate while under police custody to inquire about a drug delivery.

Today, June 17, Police Major General Wichaya Sriprasertphap, Police Colonel Anusorn Thongsai, acting superintendent of the 6th Division, and Police Lieutenant Colonel Kiattisak Boonthong apprehended Muhammadyahid on charges of distributing type 1 narcotics (methamphetamine) and conspiracy to commit drug-related crimes. The arrest followed a warrant issued by the Narathiwat Provincial Court on January 8.

The investigation traces back to late 2023 when police orchestrated a sting operation to buy 60,200 methamphetamine pills from a major drug network in Narathiwat province. The transaction was set to occur at a roadside stop in Mueang district. During the operation, Ibrahim Hama was apprehended while delivering the drugs.

While Ibrahim was in custody, Muhammadyahid, then a village head, unknowingly contacted Ibrahim’s phone to discuss the drug delivery. This incident led officials to suspect Yahid’s involvement in the drug network, prompting them to gather evidence and secure an arrest warrant.

However, Muhammadyahid became aware that he was under investigation and managed to evade arrest for over a year by moving between various locations. Eventually, police learnt of his whereabouts in Mueang district, Yala province, leading to his capture.

Despite the solid evidence and Ibrahim’s testimony implicating him as the orchestrator of the drug delivery, Muhammadyahid continues to deny the charges, reported KhaoSod.

Muhammadyahid has been transferred to the Narathiwat Police Station for further legal proceedings.

