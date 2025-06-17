Narathiwat ex-village head arrested for major drug network involvement

Crackdown intensifies with capture of suspected drug ring leader

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee4 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, June 17, 2025
74 1 minute read
Narathiwat ex-village head arrested for major drug network involvement
Picture courtesy of Matichon

The Crime Suppression Division arrested a 34 year old former village head in Narathiwat province, who is believed to be a key figure in a major drug network. His arrest stemmed from evidence collected after he contacted his subordinate while under police custody to inquire about a drug delivery.

Today, June 17, Police Major General Wichaya Sriprasertphap, Police Colonel Anusorn Thongsai, acting superintendent of the 6th Division, and Police Lieutenant Colonel Kiattisak Boonthong apprehended Muhammadyahid on charges of distributing type 1 narcotics (methamphetamine) and conspiracy to commit drug-related crimes. The arrest followed a warrant issued by the Narathiwat Provincial Court on January 8.

The investigation traces back to late 2023 when police orchestrated a sting operation to buy 60,200 methamphetamine pills from a major drug network in Narathiwat province. The transaction was set to occur at a roadside stop in Mueang district. During the operation, Ibrahim Hama was apprehended while delivering the drugs.

While Ibrahim was in custody, Muhammadyahid, then a village head, unknowingly contacted Ibrahim’s phone to discuss the drug delivery. This incident led officials to suspect Yahid’s involvement in the drug network, prompting them to gather evidence and secure an arrest warrant.

However, Muhammadyahid became aware that he was under investigation and managed to evade arrest for over a year by moving between various locations. Eventually, police learnt of his whereabouts in Mueang district, Yala province, leading to his capture.

Despite the solid evidence and Ibrahim’s testimony implicating him as the orchestrator of the drug delivery, Muhammadyahid continues to deny the charges, reported KhaoSod.

Muhammadyahid has been transferred to the Narathiwat Police Station for further legal proceedings.

Related Articles
Narathiwat ex-village head arrested for major drug network involvement | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Matichon

In similar news, police from Metropolitan Police Division 8 apprehended a 28 year old suspect believed to be a major player in a drug trafficking ring in Bangkok’s Wang Thonglang district.

During the early morning raid on May 13 at Soi Ramkhamhaeng 21, Intersection 3, police confiscated a significant haul, including 7 kilogrammes of crystal meth and 42 kilogrammes of ketamine.

Latest Thailand News
Thailand and Malaysia boost maritime security with joint exercise Phuket News

Thailand and Malaysia boost maritime security with joint exercise

53 minutes ago
Pink Line extension to Muang Thong Thani now open Thailand News

Pink Line extension to Muang Thong Thani now open

1 hour ago
Thailand bans workers crossing to Poipet over safety concerns Thailand News

Thailand bans workers crossing to Poipet over safety concerns

1 hour ago
Thai man fatally shot at karaoke bar after scuffle over microphone Thailand News

Thai man fatally shot at karaoke bar after scuffle over microphone

2 hours ago
Cambodia bans Thai fruit and vegetables amid border dispute Thailand News

Cambodia bans Thai fruit and vegetables amid border dispute

2 hours ago
Khon Kaen woman strikes it rich with 6 million baht lottery win Thailand News

Khon Kaen woman strikes it rich with 6 million baht lottery win

2 hours ago
Chumphon man caught with 456 meth pills on Highway 41 Crime News

Chumphon man caught with 456 meth pills on Highway 41

2 hours ago
Tourism in Thailand drops amid Israel&#8217;s attack on Iran Thailand News

Tourism in Thailand drops amid Israel’s attack on Iran

2 hours ago
Korat villager wins 12 million baht lottery jackpot Thailand News

Korat villager wins 12 million baht lottery jackpot

3 hours ago
Municipal waste collector killed by pickup in Bang Phae accident Road deaths

Municipal waste collector killed by pickup in Bang Phae accident

3 hours ago
The 5 common mistakes seen in DTV applications Visa Information

The 5 common mistakes seen in DTV applications

3 hours ago
Burmese man arrested with gun and ammo in Phang Nga Thailand News

Burmese man arrested with gun and ammo in Phang Nga

3 hours ago
Thai police find financial links between scam gangs and Cambodian elite Thailand News

Thai police find financial links between scam gangs and Cambodian elite

3 hours ago
Fatal stabbing follows truck drivers&#8217; altercation in central Thailand Crime News

Fatal stabbing follows truck drivers’ altercation in central Thailand

3 hours ago
Thai police raid uncovers illegal gambling and ransomware in Chon Buri Crime News

Thai police raid uncovers illegal gambling and ransomware in Chon Buri

3 hours ago
German drug dealer busted in Pattaya with cocaine and gun Pattaya News

German drug dealer busted in Pattaya with cocaine and gun

3 hours ago
Narathiwat ex-village head arrested for major drug network involvement South Thailand News

Narathiwat ex-village head arrested for major drug network involvement

4 hours ago
Jealous South Korean assaults Thai girlfriend with gun in Pattaya Pattaya News

Jealous South Korean assaults Thai girlfriend with gun in Pattaya

4 hours ago
Trang car shop raided for illegal firearm production Crime News

Trang car shop raided for illegal firearm production

4 hours ago
False gambling report: Thai police mistakenly raid board game party Thailand News

False gambling report: Thai police mistakenly raid board game party

4 hours ago
Pomelo vendor loses 300,000 baht to dating app scammer Crime News

Pomelo vendor loses 300,000 baht to dating app scammer

4 hours ago
Cyber police arrest gambling site admins, seize illegal weapons Crime News

Cyber police arrest gambling site admins, seize illegal weapons

4 hours ago
Foreign couple filmed engaging in sex act on Phuket tuk tuk (video) Phuket News

Foreign couple filmed engaging in sex act on Phuket tuk tuk (video)

5 hours ago
Transport Ministry to launch contractor oversight system in August Bangkok News

Transport Ministry to launch contractor oversight system in August

5 hours ago
Udon Thani luxury home ransacked and used for drug party Crime News

Udon Thani luxury home ransacked and used for drug party

5 hours ago
Crime NewsSouth Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee4 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, June 17, 2025
74 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x