Trang car shop raided for illegal firearm production

Police officers raided a car repair shop in Trang province, apprehending its owner for illegal firearm production and repair.

The operation, yesterday, June 16, led by Police Major General Witthaya Sriprasertphap resulted in the arrest of 45 year old Sompong, along with the seizure of numerous firearms, ammunition, and related equipment.

Police received information about a car repair shop in Huai Yot district involved in the clandestine manufacture and repair of illegal firearms, allegedly catering to local youth and those in neighbouring areas. Following investigations, it was confirmed that Sompong was the owner of the shop, prompting the arrest and confiscation of over 50 items related to the illegal activities.

During questioning, Sompong confessed to having a personal interest in firearms, which he combined with his skills as a mechanic to manufacture and repair weapons. These were then sold to local youths.

Initial charges against him include manufacturing firearms without permission and possession of firearms and ammunition without authorisation. The suspect, along with the seized items, has been handed over to Huai Yot Police Station for further legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a 22 year old man was arrested at a condominium in Chon Buri after police found an M16 assault rifle, several other guns, and over 100 rounds of ammunition in his possession. The suspect claimed he bought the weapons online.

On June 11, officers from Na Jomtien Police Station in Chon Buri acted on a tip from a concerned citizen about a suspicious individual parked near Jomtien Beach in Na Jomtien subdistrict, Sattahip district, who was believed to be carrying firearms.

Police quickly verified the vehicle’s registration and reviewed CCTV footage. By 11am, the suspect’s car was located outside a condominium in Thung Sukhla subdistrict, Si Racha district, Chon Buri, where the arrest was made.