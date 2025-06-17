Trang car shop raided for illegal firearm production

Suspect quietly built weapons under cover of car repairs

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee24 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, June 17, 2025
61 1 minute read
Trang car shop raided for illegal firearm production
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Police officers raided a car repair shop in Trang province, apprehending its owner for illegal firearm production and repair.

The operation, yesterday, June 16, led by Police Major General Witthaya Sriprasertphap resulted in the arrest of 45 year old Sompong, along with the seizure of numerous firearms, ammunition, and related equipment.

Police received information about a car repair shop in Huai Yot district involved in the clandestine manufacture and repair of illegal firearms, allegedly catering to local youth and those in neighbouring areas. Following investigations, it was confirmed that Sompong was the owner of the shop, prompting the arrest and confiscation of over 50 items related to the illegal activities.

During questioning, Sompong confessed to having a personal interest in firearms, which he combined with his skills as a mechanic to manufacture and repair weapons. These were then sold to local youths.

Initial charges against him include manufacturing firearms without permission and possession of firearms and ammunition without authorisation. The suspect, along with the seized items, has been handed over to Huai Yot Police Station for further legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a 22 year old man was arrested at a condominium in Chon Buri after police found an M16 assault rifle, several other guns, and over 100 rounds of ammunition in his possession. The suspect claimed he bought the weapons online.

On June 11, officers from Na Jomtien Police Station in Chon Buri acted on a tip from a concerned citizen about a suspicious individual parked near Jomtien Beach in Na Jomtien subdistrict, Sattahip district, who was believed to be carrying firearms.

Related Articles

Police quickly verified the vehicle’s registration and reviewed CCTV footage. By 11am, the suspect’s car was located outside a condominium in Thung Sukhla subdistrict, Si Racha district, Chon Buri, where the arrest was made.

Latest Thailand News
German drug dealer busted in Pattaya with cocaine and gun Pattaya News

German drug dealer busted in Pattaya with cocaine and gun

3 minutes ago
Narathiwat ex-village head arrested for major drug network involvement South Thailand News

Narathiwat ex-village head arrested for major drug network involvement

12 minutes ago
Jealous South Korean assaults Thai girlfriend with gun in Pattaya Pattaya News

Jealous South Korean assaults Thai girlfriend with gun in Pattaya

17 minutes ago
Trang car shop raided for illegal firearm production Crime News

Trang car shop raided for illegal firearm production

24 minutes ago
False gambling report: Thai police mistakenly raid board game party Thailand News

False gambling report: Thai police mistakenly raid board game party

37 minutes ago
Pomelo vendor loses 300,000 baht to dating app scammer Crime News

Pomelo vendor loses 300,000 baht to dating app scammer

50 minutes ago
Cyber police arrest gambling site admins, seize illegal weapons Crime News

Cyber police arrest gambling site admins, seize illegal weapons

1 hour ago
Foreign couple filmed engaging in sex act on Phuket tuk tuk (video) Phuket News

Foreign couple filmed engaging in sex act on Phuket tuk tuk (video)

1 hour ago
Transport Ministry to launch contractor oversight system in August Bangkok News

Transport Ministry to launch contractor oversight system in August

1 hour ago
Udon Thani luxury home ransacked and used for drug party Crime News

Udon Thani luxury home ransacked and used for drug party

2 hours ago
Fast track to Formula fun: Thailand revs up for F1 bid Thailand News

Fast track to Formula fun: Thailand revs up for F1 bid

2 hours ago
Thailand joins list of safest countries for tourists by US Thailand News

Thailand joins list of safest countries for tourists by US

2 hours ago
Visa villains! Nigerian trio nicked in Phuket overstay drama Phuket News

Visa villains! Nigerian trio nicked in Phuket overstay drama

2 hours ago
Orchard owner electrocuted by high-voltage wire in Chanthaburi Thailand News

Orchard owner electrocuted by high-voltage wire in Chanthaburi

2 hours ago
Laotian man caught smuggling 672kg of kratom in Nong Khai Crime News

Laotian man caught smuggling 672kg of kratom in Nong Khai

3 hours ago
Bank of Thailand to name new governor amid challenges Business News

Bank of Thailand to name new governor amid challenges

4 hours ago
Thai Airways exits rehabilitation plan after four years of operation Thailand News

Thai Airways exits rehabilitation plan after four years of operation

4 hours ago
How rising US interest rates could cause currency volatility in emerging markets Finance

How rising US interest rates could cause currency volatility in emerging markets

4 hours ago
Too fit to commit! Brit beauty queen says blokes can’t handle her Thailand News

Too fit to commit! Brit beauty queen says blokes can’t handle her

4 hours ago
Explosion at Chong Chom border alarms Thai, Cambodian residents Thailand News

Explosion at Chong Chom border alarms Thai, Cambodian residents

4 hours ago
EC summons Bhumjaithai over Senate collusion Thailand News

EC summons Bhumjaithai over Senate collusion

4 hours ago
Chon Buri villagers celebrate big lottery win with monk&#8217;s blessing Thailand News

Chon Buri villagers celebrate big lottery win with monk’s blessing

4 hours ago
Thailand faces surge in call centre complaints and online scams Thailand News

Thailand faces surge in call centre complaints and online scams

5 hours ago
Drunk police officer kills woman in fatal crash in southern Thailand Thailand News

Drunk police officer kills woman in fatal crash in southern Thailand

5 hours ago
100,000 jellyfish stingers swarm Pattaya Beach in freak invasion Pattaya News

100,000 jellyfish stingers swarm Pattaya Beach in freak invasion

5 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee24 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, June 17, 2025
61 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x