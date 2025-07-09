Hit-and-run: Pattaya bartender bruised as red-light rat does runner

Bob Scott16 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 9, 2025
Picture courtesy of Pattaya News

A young Pattaya bartender was left bruised and battered after a reckless motorist ran a red light and smashed into his motorbike, before speeding off without a word.

Thanakrit Sanamphon, better known to friends as Jay, was riding home in the early hours when the white Honda City sedan cut him off at the Naklua traffic lights on Sukhumvit Road, heading towards Chon Buri.

Dashcam footage, later shared by the Facebook page Social Hunter 2022, shows the Honda making an illegal right turn against the red, slamming straight into the 28 year old’s Kawasaki Z900 and sending him flying into a parked pickup.

The crash happened just after 2am, yesterday, July 8. The bartender, who works at a hotel in Sattahip, suffered scrapes, bruises and lingering headaches but was lucky not to be more seriously hurt.

Pictures courtesy of Pattaya News

Speaking at the scene on July 8, Thanakrit told Pattaya News that he wants the other party to come forward and talk and not run from the problem.

“That night, things could have been much worse for me. They didn’t even stop to check and just sped off. I’m determined to find them and hold them accountable.”

Thanakrit, who had just been discharged from hospital, returned to the crash site to hunt for CCTV evidence. He said he flashed his lights as he crossed on green, fearing a cut-off and moments later, his worst fears came true.

“I tried to brake, but I couldn’t stop in time. I hit the back of the car, then bounced off a truck.”

After the smash, the white sedan fled towards Pattaya-Naklua Road, reportedly pulling a U-turn in a nearby alley before briefly stopping at a petrol station.

Police are now reviewing CCTV in a bid to track down the hit-and-run driver. While the car’s make is known, the licence plate remains elusive.

Anyone with information is urged to contact local police.

Hit-and-run: Pattaya bartender bruised as red-light rat does runner

