Fatal crash in Pathum Thani as truck hits motorcycle

A tragic road accident occurred early today involving a speeding pickup truck that collided with a motorcycle, resulting in the death of a 58 year old man. Police are investigating the incident and reviewing CCTV footage to determine the cause.

At 1.15am today, November 17, Veerawat Niyomsap, an investigator at Khlong Luang Police Station, received a report of a collision between a pickup truck and a motorcycle, leading to injuries and a fatality. The accident took place on the outbound lane of Bang Khan-Nong Suea Road in Khlong Si subdistrict, Khlong Luang district, Pathum Thani province.

Upon receiving the report, the police officer, along with Ruamkatanyu Foundation volunteers and a doctor from Thammasat University Hospital, rushed to the scene.

The site of the accident was an area under construction for water pipeline installation, marked with barriers and flashing lights as a warning signal. At the scene, an Isuzu D-Max pickup truck with a Bangkok licence plate was found overturned, with its front end severely damaged. The driver, 25 year old Rattaphum, was injured and transported to Phatara Thonburi Hospital.

Nearby, a grey Yamaha motorcycle without a licence plate was found severely damaged from the impact. Tragically, the rider, identified as 58 year old Oud, was found deceased with head injuries. Additionally, a 10-wheel truck belonging to the construction company involved in the water pipeline project was also damaged in the incident.

Chalat Homngern, Deputy Superintendent of the Khlong Luang Police Station, who happened to be driving by, witnessed the accident. He explained that the pickup truck was speeding and overtaking on the left when it hit the motorcycle that was travelling ahead.

Observing the accident, he stopped his vehicle, activated the emergency lights to prevent further accidents, and coordinated with Khlong Luang Police Station to alert investigators and rescue personnel before assisting the injured.

Veerawat Niyomsap, the investigating officer, examined the scene and documented evidence. He plans to interview the pickup truck driver and review CCTV footage to uncover the true cause of the accident, reported KhaoSod.

In the meantime, Ruamkatanyu Foundation volunteers were tasked with transporting the deceased’s body to Thammasat University Hospital, awaiting the family to claim it for religious rites.