Pattaya
Foreigner’s body spotted floating off Pattaya Beach
A speed boat driver was startled last night when he spotted a body floating in waters just off the shore of Pattaya Beach. The driver called Pattaya Police and Sawang Boriboon rescue services, who brought the body to the shore. Tourists sitting and enjoying their care-free beach night were in for a shock.
The deceased man had no identifying information on him, and no immediate signs of physical injuries or abuse. He is middle-aged and Caucasian, and appears to be about 50 years old. He was found wearing shorts and no shirt. Sawang Boriboon rescuers told The Pattaya News that the man appeared to have been dead for around three hours.
The man’s body has been brought to Bang Lamung Hospital to be identified and inspected, according to Pattaya Police Chief Kunlachart Kunllachai. Kunlachart said police would also review missing persons reports, and ask hotels to report any missing guests.
This news comes after a body was found washed up on Chon Buri’s Bang Saen Beach last month. The body belonged to a 40 year old Burmese boat worker who had gone missing after he fell into the ocean.
Another man’s body was spotted in waters off Chon Buri’s Sri Racha district in April. A fisherman saw the body near the Loi island.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
