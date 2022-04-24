Pattaya
Pattaya tourist found dead in rental room
Pattaya police found a tourist dead in his rented room, lying naked near the door to his bedroom, near a large pool of blood. There were also spots of blood in the bathroom, and the man’s neck was reportedly wounded. The man’s name and nationality have not yet been reported, however officers from Pattaya Police Station believe he is 40-60 years old.
A maid and receptionist at the man’s residence told Pattaya police that the man had been staying for 3-4 days. She said she found out he had died when she went to check on him after he didn’t leave the room yesterday. The receptionist noticed a strong smell coming from his room, so she called her brother to help her open the door. They then found the man dead.
The receptionist says she didn’t know the man’s identity because the residence owner, who kept all the documents, could not be reached at the time. She added that the man had “no unusual behaviours”, and appeared healthy. She told police that the man had shown her his negative antigen test (ATK).
Even though there were very few belongings in the room, there were reportedly bottles, snacks, and garbage on a table in the room.
The body has been taken to the police hospital for an autopsy while the police continue investigating the man’s identity and circumstances of his death. The police are then set to contact the man’s embassy or consulate to find the man’s relatives.
The rental room is reportedly on Soi Chaiyapoon in the Bang Lamung district of Chon Buri province.
In February, another foreigner, a Korean hotel executive, was also found dead in his hotel room. The man’s sister told police her brother, who was 38 years old, had been healthy. His body was sent to Police General Hospital in Bangkok to be examined for the cause of death.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thailand’s labour ministry hopes to export 50,000 workers
No more tests required for fully vaccinated travellers to Thailand after May 1
Amidst Indonesia palm oil crisis, farmers support export ban
Yell Advertising- a fast emerging advertising agency in Thailand
Pattaya tourist found dead in rental room
Wildlife workers rescue injured dolphin in Phuket
Car bomb and gun battle at immigration building on Thai/Myanmar border
Visa Options and Paying Tax as a Foreigner in Thailand
Phuket Yacht destroyed in fire, damage valued around 16 million baht
Thailand’s March exports spike nearly 20% year on year
South Korea to allow eating at movie theatres, indoor gyms
Thailand Drops All Pre and On-Arrival Testing | Weekend Update
In Thailand, more than half of children who die from Covid-19 are under 5
Pattaya’s ‘happy water’ drug problem under fire
Hong Kong to let in non-residents starting May 1, but with quarantine
The Ultimate Blind Taste Test | Cheese Edition
Thailand Pass Q&A – your questions answered
BREAKING: Thailand drops PCR test on arrival, no SHA hotel, ATK test ‘optional’
Death penalty for Thai man who killed high school student
Thailand goes crazy for mango sticky rice, after Thai rapper Milli’s Coachella stunt
Thai activist writes about his sex life behind bars, gets put back in prison
Billionaire asks PM Prayut to scrap Thailand Pass and Test & Go
Thai virologist says Covid-19 does not affect the immune system like HIV does
Thai tourists postponing overseas travel
Hotel and bar staff protest on Phuket’s Bangla Road after viral video prompts crackdown
Pattaya tourist claims thieves in ‘sexy dresses’ stole his 33,000 baht necklace
CCSA meets today to consider further easing of Covid entry restrictions
Northern Thai man reveals secret to 44 baht electricity bill
Thailand removed from US ‘Do Not Travel’ list, in travel advisory reshuffle
No more tests required for fully vaccinated travellers to Thailand after May 1
BREAKING: Thailand ENDS Test & Go and Sandbox, changes for unvaccinated travellers
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Thailand1 day ago
Thailand Pass Q&A – your questions answered
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
BREAKING: Thailand drops PCR test on arrival, no SHA hotel, ATK test ‘optional’
- Crime3 days ago
Death penalty for Thai man who killed high school student
- 360 Reviews3 days ago
VERSO – The school that equips students with future-ready skills
- Crime2 days ago
Pattaya tourist claims thieves in ‘sexy dresses’ stole his 33,000 baht necklace
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
CCSA meets today to consider further easing of Covid entry restrictions
- Thailand3 hours ago
No more tests required for fully vaccinated travellers to Thailand after May 1
- Thailand2 days ago
BREAKING: Thailand ENDS Test & Go and Sandbox, changes for unvaccinated travellers
Recent comments: