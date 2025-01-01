Military officer killed in Narathiwat shooting and vehicle fire

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright ChoomaneePublished: 10:59, 01 January 2025| Updated: 10:59, 01 January 2025
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A shocking and violent incident unfolded yesterday, December 31 in Narathiwat, when armed assailants opened fire on a military officer’s pickup truck, resulting in a tragic loss of life. The incident took place within a palm plantation in the Paluru subdistrict of Su-ngai Padi, leaving the vehicle engulfed in flames.

The attack occurred at 6pm when individuals armed with firearms targeted the vehicle of Anan Maneechot, a military officer affiliated with the Task Force 48. The onslaught was fatal, claiming the life of the officer as a result of the gunfire.

Following the attack, the perpetrators set fire to the white pickup truck, ensuring its destruction. The aftermath saw security personnel arriving at the scene to conduct an investigation, reported KhaoSod.

They transported the body of Anan to a hospital and began the process of collecting evidence to apprehend those responsible.

In related news, a brazen attack occurred on December 21, as assailants hurled a pipe bomb at the Border Patrol Police base in Narathiwat, leaving four officers with minor injuries. The incident, captured on CCTV, has prompted a manhunt ordered by local police.

At approximately 6.37pm, the incident unfolded at the Border Patrol Police Operation Base 934, located in Bura Pue, Kokkien subdistrict, within Narathiwat province. The commanding officer, Weerayut Tasiphan, received reports of an explosive device being thrown at the checkpoint, injuring four officers. Immediate assistance from the Navy’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit was requested to assess the site.

The scene of the attack was identified as a tent opposite the operation base, on the inbound route from the airport towards Narathiwat city. Evidence of the exploded pipe bomb was evident with a 3-inch deep crater and scattered debris.

The police collected these remains as evidence. The injured officers were identified as Sakarin Sittisakorn, Poom Boontawi, Komphet Ngoypadphan, and Pongpanot Khotphan, all experiencing chest tightness and ringing in the ears.

