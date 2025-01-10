Bangkok braces for coldest days in 40 years amid fierce winds

Bundle up, Bangkok! Meteorologists predict that the capital will experience its chilliest weather in nearly four decades this Sunday (January 12) and Monday (January 13), with temperatures set to plummet to a frosty 16°C. Meanwhile, the northern and north-eastern regions are forecasted to hit lows of 12°C, marking an unseasonably cold spell for mid-January.

Seree Supharathit, director of the Centre for Climate Change and Disaster at Rangsit University, took to Facebook to warn residents to prepare for strong winds and the coldest temperatures of the year.

“This may be the last time Bangkok experiences such cool weather due to global warming.”

Seree added that the season also brings heightened risks of air pollution from agricultural burning and other sources.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) attributed the sharp drop in temperatures to a powerful high-pressure system from China, extending into Thailand and the South China Sea. Temperatures are expected to decrease by 5 to 7°C in the north and northeast, and by 2 to 5°C in Bangkok and surrounding provinces between January 10 and 13.

While residents prepare for the rare chill, coastal communities have been put on high alert. Waves in the Gulf of Thailand are expected to reach 2 to 4 metres, and even over 4 metres during storms, while the Andaman Sea will see waves of 1 to 3 metres, rising further during thundershowers.

The department has advised small boats to stay ashore and urged coastal residents to exercise caution, reported Malay Mail.

The northeast monsoon is also expected to strengthen, bringing isolated heavy showers to the lower south. With the cooler temperatures comes a warning of increased fire risks due to dry, windy conditions. For Bangkokians, this weekend promises to be a rare, chilly treat—so grab your jackets while you can!

Bangkok’s coldest recorded temperature was 9.9°C (49.8°F) in January 1955, according to The Thailand Life. More recently, on January 23, 2014, the city experienced a low of 15.6°C (60°F), marking its coldest day in 30 years at that time, as stated by Coconuts.