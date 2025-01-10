Bangkok braces for coldest days in 40 years amid fierce winds

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal8 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, January 10, 2025
836 1 minute read
Bangkok braces for coldest days in 40 years amid fierce winds
Photo courtesy of Orbit Tours Thailand

Bundle up, Bangkok! Meteorologists predict that the capital will experience its chilliest weather in nearly four decades this Sunday (January 12) and Monday (January 13), with temperatures set to plummet to a frosty 16°C. Meanwhile, the northern and north-eastern regions are forecasted to hit lows of 12°C, marking an unseasonably cold spell for mid-January.

Seree Supharathit, director of the Centre for Climate Change and Disaster at Rangsit University, took to Facebook to warn residents to prepare for strong winds and the coldest temperatures of the year.

Advertisements

“This may be the last time Bangkok experiences such cool weather due to global warming.”

Seree added that the season also brings heightened risks of air pollution from agricultural burning and other sources.

Related Articles

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) attributed the sharp drop in temperatures to a powerful high-pressure system from China, extending into Thailand and the South China Sea. Temperatures are expected to decrease by 5 to 7°C in the north and northeast, and by 2 to 5°C in Bangkok and surrounding provinces between January 10 and 13.

While residents prepare for the rare chill, coastal communities have been put on high alert. Waves in the Gulf of Thailand are expected to reach 2 to 4 metres, and even over 4 metres during storms, while the Andaman Sea will see waves of 1 to 3 metres, rising further during thundershowers.

The department has advised small boats to stay ashore and urged coastal residents to exercise caution, reported Malay Mail.

Advertisements

The northeast monsoon is also expected to strengthen, bringing isolated heavy showers to the lower south. With the cooler temperatures comes a warning of increased fire risks due to dry, windy conditions. For Bangkokians, this weekend promises to be a rare, chilly treat—so grab your jackets while you can!

Bangkok’s coldest recorded temperature was 9.9°C (49.8°F) in January 1955, according to The Thailand Life. More recently, on January 23, 2014, the city experienced a low of 15.6°C (60°F), marking its coldest day in 30 years at that time, as stated by Coconuts.

Bangkok braces for coldest days in 40 years amid fierce winds | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Latest Thailand News
Bangkok braces for coldest days in 40 years amid fierce winds Bangkok News

Bangkok braces for coldest days in 40 years amid fierce winds

8 hours ago
Fun, food, and fancy drills: Thailand gears up for Children’s Day Pattaya News

Fun, food, and fancy drills: Thailand gears up for Children’s Day

9 hours ago
Tourism stocks tumble amid Chinese tourist fears Economy News

Tourism stocks tumble amid Chinese tourist fears

9 hours ago
Thai police deliver justice&#8230; and noodles to drunken diner Central Thailand News

Thai police deliver justice… and noodles to drunken diner

9 hours ago
Plastic waste import banned in Thailand in fight against pollution Environment News

Plastic waste import banned in Thailand in fight against pollution

9 hours ago
Getting the best out of Koh Samui’s White Lotus frenzy Entertainment

Getting the best out of Koh Samui’s White Lotus frenzy

9 hours ago
Miss Universe’s world up in flames as home burns in Los Angeles Thailand News

Miss Universe’s world up in flames as home burns in Los Angeles

9 hours ago
Gang of terror: Teen brutally beaten in Pattaya attack Crime News

Gang of terror: Teen brutally beaten in Pattaya attack

9 hours ago
Narcotics suspect arrested at Thai-Lao border after fleeing Crime News

Narcotics suspect arrested at Thai-Lao border after fleeing

10 hours ago
Thai woman seeks help after brutal assault by boyfriend over instant noodles Central Thailand News

Thai woman seeks help after brutal assault by boyfriend over instant noodles

10 hours ago
Call centre scammer poses as police to defraud Nonthaburi family Central Thailand News

Call centre scammer poses as police to defraud Nonthaburi family

10 hours ago
Miracle man helps veteran charcoal burner cheat fiery death Thailand News

Miracle man helps veteran charcoal burner cheat fiery death

10 hours ago
Thai man arrested for hammer attack in Pathum Thani temple Central Thailand News

Thai man arrested for hammer attack in Pathum Thani temple

10 hours ago
Copper thieves takes power supply from Buriram residents Crime News

Copper thieves takes power supply from Buriram residents

11 hours ago
Gender affirmation surgery leaves Thai transwoman pooping through belly Bangkok News

Gender affirmation surgery leaves Thai transwoman pooping through belly

11 hours ago
Young man found dead in Patong home in suspected suicide Crime News

Young man found dead in Patong home in suspected suicide

11 hours ago
Moo Deng turns 6 months, sparks ID card and auction frenzy Pattaya News

Moo Deng turns 6 months, sparks ID card and auction frenzy

11 hours ago
Central Pattana&#8217;s 500 million baht Chinese New Year splash Business News

Central Pattana’s 500 million baht Chinese New Year splash

11 hours ago
Thai woman defends drunk foreign boyfriend in Pattaya crash Crime News

Thai woman defends drunk foreign boyfriend in Pattaya crash

11 hours ago
Pattaya cracks down on illegal construction in tourist hotspot Crime News

Pattaya cracks down on illegal construction in tourist hotspot

12 hours ago
Vapes on a plane: Tourists nabbed for vape on Nok Air flight (video) Bangkok News

Vapes on a plane: Tourists nabbed for vape on Nok Air flight (video)

12 hours ago
Gang leader nabbed in mother-daughter ATM robbery in Bangkok Bangkok News

Gang leader nabbed in mother-daughter ATM robbery in Bangkok

12 hours ago
Fuel for thought: Thailand sees shift in consumer petrol gears Business News

Fuel for thought: Thailand sees shift in consumer petrol gears

12 hours ago
Thai father brutally assaulted over 10,000 baht debt of son&#8217;s girlfriend Crime News

Thai father brutally assaulted over 10,000 baht debt of son’s girlfriend

13 hours ago
Pattaya: Swiss dad collapses on the way to pick up his son Crime News

Pattaya: Swiss dad collapses on the way to pick up his son

14 hours ago
Bangkok NewsThailand NewsThailand Weather Updates
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal8 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, January 10, 2025
836 1 minute read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Minister launches emergency plan as deadly dust chokes Thailand

Minister launches emergency plan as deadly dust chokes Thailand

9 hours ago
Thai police deliver justice&#8230; and noodles to drunken diner

Thai police deliver justice… and noodles to drunken diner

9 hours ago
Plastic waste import banned in Thailand in fight against pollution

Plastic waste import banned in Thailand in fight against pollution

9 hours ago
Miss Universe’s world up in flames as home burns in Los Angeles

Miss Universe’s world up in flames as home burns in Los Angeles

9 hours ago