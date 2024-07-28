Giant python eats fighting cocks in Udon Thani coop raid

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A giant python, measuring 4 metres in length, caused quite a stir in Udon Thani by sneaking into a chicken coop in the middle of the night and devouring three prized fighting cocks. The incident led to a rescue team being called to capture and release the snake back into the wild. Villagers, believing the snake brings good fortune, quickly sought out lucky numbers to try their luck.

The Udon Thani Sawang Metta Thammasathan Foundation rescue team yesterday, July 27, received a call to capture a large python that had secretly devoured three expensive fighting cocks at house number 106/2 in Ban Khai Senee community, Mueang Udon Thani district. Upon receiving the call, the team gathered their snake-catching equipment and headed to the location.

Upon arrival, the team met Surachai Chinma, the 52 year old homeowner, who led them to the backyard where he kept his prized fighting hens. There, they discovered a massive python with a swollen belly, resting contentedly.

They also found the carcass of one chicken, suspected to have been killed by the same python. Using their trained expertise, the rescue team carefully extracted the snake from the backyard and measured its size on the road.

The python measured approximately 400 centimetres or 4 metres, in length and weighed around 20 kilogrammes. It was then placed in a bag and transported to a suitable location for release.

Surachai explained that he enjoys raising fighting cocks and had already lost two hens previously, without knowing how they disappeared. Initially, he thought they were stolen by people but never imagined a python was the culprit.

At around 12.30am, while he was sitting inside his house using his phone, he heard the chickens clucking in distress. He quickly went to check, thinking someone was trying to steal his cocks again, but was shocked to find a large python coiled inside the coop.

Giant python

He immediately called the foundation’s rescue team to capture the snake and release it back into the wild. The fighting cocks, each bought for over 3,000 baht (US$ 83), were no match for the hungry python. Though his first instinct was to kill the snake, he decided it was simply trying to find food and chose to have it safely relocated instead, reported KhaoSod.

Surachai’s neighbours, upon learning about the incident, gathered to look for lucky numbers, including the house number and other figures, believing the snake’s presence was a sign of good fortune. They plan to use these numbers to try their luck in upcoming lottery draws.