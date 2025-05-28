Fisherman rescued from Chon Buri rock after ignoring warnings

Man refuses to let go of his fishing rod despite rough waves

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
May 28, 2025
Fisherman rescued from Chon Buri rock after ignoring warnings
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

A dramatic rescue unfolded off the coast of Bang Saen in Chon Buri after a fisherman found himself trapped on a rocky outcrop, surrounded by rising tides and pounding waves, all because he refused to abandon his fishing gear.

The man, believed to be around 50 years old, was spotted stranded about 150 metres from the shore around 6.30pm on Monday, May 26. Residents quickly raised the alarm, alerting police and rescue workers to the man’s perilous situation as rough seas continued to batter the coastline.

Despite the dangerous conditions, rescuers were stunned to find the man still clutching his fishing rod and refusing to leave the spot he had ventured to during low tide.

“We saw him out there and told him to come back,” one concerned resident told local media. “But he kept saying he’d wait for the tide to drop.”

Unfortunately for him, the tide had other plans.

Emergency responders used flotation gear to guide the fisherman back to dry land safely. He was examined by medical personnel and found to be uninjured, physically, at least.

The man later confessed that his reluctance to abandon the outcrop was due to the value of his fishing equipment.

“I was worried about my gear,” he admitted sheepishly. “I thought the water would go back down, but it didn’t.”

He had climbed onto the rocks earlier that afternoon while the tide was out, hoping for a productive evening catch. But strong winds and rapidly rising water caught him off guard, turning his chosen fishing spot into a prison surrounded by waves, reported Bangkok Post.

Locals said they had repeatedly urged him to leave before conditions worsened. When he finally realised he was trapped, it was too late to get back safely on his own.

While no charges were filed, emergency services reminded residents to be mindful of changing tides and weather warnings, especially during the rainy season.

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

