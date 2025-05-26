Myanmar man’s body found after tragic Phuket fishing accident

Rescue teams battled rough waters in a mission to recover the missing fisherman

Myanmar man’s body found after tragic Phuket fishing accident
Picture courtesy of Kusoldharm Phuket Foundation

The body of a 26 year old Myanmar man, who was swept into the sea while fishing with friends near Paradise Beach, Phuket, has been recovered, as confirmed by the police. The incident occurred on May 24.

Wasana Khamchomphu reported the disappearance of her employee, Lone Lone, to Patong Police at 5.53pm on the same day. Lone Lone and two friends had gone fishing on the rocky shore near Paradise Beach at approximately 8.30am.

Around 1.20pm, strong waves pulled Lone Lone into the sea. His friends’ efforts to rescue him and their alert to emergency services were unsuccessful.

The search for Lone Lone continued the following day, yesterday, May 25. At about 5.55pm, Patong Police were informed that a body was seen floating near Tri Trang Beach, south of Patong.

Rescue teams, including patrol police, lifeguards, and members of the Kusoldharm Phuket Foundation, successfully retrieved the body from the water. The operation lasted about an hour, and the deceased was found wearing blue shorts and no shirt.

The victim’s brother, Zaw Htwe Miaw, identified the body. He reported learning of the incident when his brother did not return from the fishing trip with two other coworkers, both also Myanmar nationals.

The police have stated that their investigation is ongoing. However, medical examinations conducted by officers from the Phuket Provincial Forensic Science Office and a forensic doctor from Vachira Phuket Hospital found no evidence of foul play, reported The Phuket News.

In similar news, what started as a carefree day off turned tragic when a young Myanmar man drowned while swimming with friends in Phuket.

The 20 year old disappeared under the water in front of his shocked companions, triggering an urgent search by local rescue teams.

The incident happened on the evening of May 18 in Srisoonthorn, Thalang district. Around 6.30pm, Thalang Police Station received a report of a possible drowning at a pond behind a pawn shop in Village 7, Baan Manik.

