Pom-pom pow! Big Pom swings at reporter in ‘strength test’ stunt

Bob Scott6 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Controversial Thai MP “Big Pom” stirred up fresh outrage after pretending to punch a female reporter during a bizarre exchange at party HQ, all while dodging serious questions on political rifts and budget bust-ups.

General Prawit Wongsuwan, leader of the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP), was back in front of the press yesterday, May 27, for the first time since taking a tumble down the temple stairs on May 19. But instead of sticking to politics, the 78 year old launched into playground antics with the media.

Sporting a green-and-white tracksuit branded with the party’s new logo, Big Pom returned from chairing the PPRP’s executive meeting and was immediately quizzed on his health.

In a high-pitched voice, he told a female reporter, “I’m fine,” before throwing playful jabs in her direction. When the journalist turned her face and said, “I’m very fine,” Big Pom kept at it, claiming again that he was in good shape.

But the mood turned as soon as the questions got serious, reported KhaoSod.

When asked whether party MPs had been given instructions ahead of the 2026 budget debate to avoid defection, or “going cobra,” the ex-army boss snapped: “Whoa, what are you barking about?”

Pressed on whether there was a ‘cobra wave’ underway, Prawit dodged the question, jumped into his car, then briefly rolled down the window when asked about the ongoing tensions between the Red and Blue political camps.

His response? A head shake and a blunt: “None of my business.”

He confirmed he’d attend the House of Representatives meeting but refused to say when, or whether he’d take part in any budget debates himself.

Asked if the Palang Pracharath Party planned to go in hard during the session, Big Pom brushed it off with, “Whether it would be heated or not, listen for yourself,” before speeding off.

This latest run-in marks the second time Prawit has clashed with the press in under a year. Back in August, he lashed out at a Thai journalist who questioned him about the country’s new PM.

Bob Scott6 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.

