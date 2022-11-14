Fire guts abandoned Pattaya sports club

A fire gutted an abandoned Pattaya sports club on Saturday. The huge blaze destroyed the Pattaya Land and House Village in Chon Buri’s Bang Lamung district.

Firefighters took about half an hour to put out the flames. Most of the objects in the one-storey club were destroyed, but luckily there were no injuries. Firefighters said the blaze was believed to be caused by a short circuit. However, an investigation on the cause of the fire is continuing, The Pattaya News reported.

A security guard said the club had been converted into a storage place to keep old tires, wooden tables, cabinets, and other unwanted objects.

There have been a few fires in Chon Buri and Pattaya this year. Last month, a fire broke out after an excavator got tangled with cable wires on Pattaya’s Soi Buakhao 15. A witness said the excavator had been working on a drainage project on the soi when its arm got tangled in the wires above it. Firefighters managed to put out the fire, although five parked cars nearby were damaged.

On August 5, a fire engulfed the Mountain B nightclub in Chon Buri’s Sattahip district. Thirteen people were killed at the scene, however, several people were hospitalised, and the death toll continued to climb to 26 over three months.

Fortunately, the Pattaya Land and House vVillage was abandoned, and no one was hurt in the fire on Saturday.