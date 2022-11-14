Pattaya
Fire guts abandoned Pattaya sports club
A fire gutted an abandoned Pattaya sports club on Saturday. The huge blaze destroyed the Pattaya Land and House Village in Chon Buri’s Bang Lamung district.
Firefighters took about half an hour to put out the flames. Most of the objects in the one-storey club were destroyed, but luckily there were no injuries. Firefighters said the blaze was believed to be caused by a short circuit. However, an investigation on the cause of the fire is continuing, The Pattaya News reported.
A security guard said the club had been converted into a storage place to keep old tires, wooden tables, cabinets, and other unwanted objects.
There have been a few fires in Chon Buri and Pattaya this year. Last month, a fire broke out after an excavator got tangled with cable wires on Pattaya’s Soi Buakhao 15. A witness said the excavator had been working on a drainage project on the soi when its arm got tangled in the wires above it. Firefighters managed to put out the fire, although five parked cars nearby were damaged.
On August 5, a fire engulfed the Mountain B nightclub in Chon Buri’s Sattahip district. Thirteen people were killed at the scene, however, several people were hospitalised, and the death toll continued to climb to 26 over three months.
Fortunately, the Pattaya Land and House vVillage was abandoned, and no one was hurt in the fire on Saturday.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Tourists not keen on travelling to Hong Kong under current restrictions
British man says he was was hit at Pattaya crossing, warns others
Road repair on Patong Hill may take more than 2 months
What makes Tops Fine Food the ideal place to shop for premium food in Bangkok
3 teen boys kidnapped, tortured, and forced to perform oral sex by sadistic gang
Police arrest man for sexually assaulting two street dogs in Pattaya, Thailand
Police plan new approach to drug problems in South Pattaya
Police officer talks suicidal Burmese man off bridge
SpiceJet launches new direct flight between Thailand and India
Over 200 outlaw motorcycle riders arrested in Phetchabun
Phuket pickup truck racers fined
Airlines ask passengers to arrive early for flights during APEC Summit in Bangkok
Younger Chinese expats the main applicants for Elite Visa
TAT promotes Thailand on London bus
Immigration cracks down on illegal foreigners ahead of APEC
UFC star Sean O’Malley injects stem cells into manhood
6 places to take your pet for fun activities in Bangkok
Best restaurants in Phuket you should not miss
Bangkok Travel: Things to do for a for a memorable holiday
Loy Krathong Festival: 17 places to celebrate in Bangkok
Thai physician raises concerns over Omicron mutations as cases rise
German man in Pattaya freaks out as officers move in to arrest him for overstaying
Drunk police doctor who crashed Porsche killing 2 in Thailand avoids prison for now
Flying lanterns near airports in Thailand is punishable by death penalty, warns govt
Tourists flood to Chiang Mai for Yi Peng and Loy Krathong festivities
New Zealand expat arrested in Phuket over weapons, including explosives
Chiang Mai: Digital Nomad Paradise in 2023
Flying taxis ready for takeoff inside three years
First LOT Polish Airlines flight arrives in Phuket
Show me the way to Bangkok’s best whisky bars
Bill Heinecke suggests Thailand charge foreign tourists extra 300 baht per night
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Hot News2 days ago
The top 5 gifts to buy in Thailand
-
Events2 days ago
Phuket prison cookery contest stirs the taste buds
-
Entertainment3 days ago
2022 World Cup for free on Thai TV fiasco rages on
-
Crime3 days ago
Wife’s ex-husband shoots new husband in the penis
-
Patong2 days ago
Patong Hill road closed to cars just 2 days after reopening
-
Crime3 days ago
Angry Pattaya teens allegedly assault Walking Street nightclub guards
-
China3 days ago
A Guinness World Record for miscarriages has Chinese woman embroiled in birthing debate
-
Blackpink3 days ago
Disturbing video of Myanmar junta allegedly torturing victim goes viral
Recent comments: