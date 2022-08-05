Chon Buri
Chon Buri night club blaze kills 13 & injures 40 people
Thirteen people died and more than 40 were injured last night after a fire broke out at the Mountain B night club in Chon Buri province.
Located on Sukhumvit Road in the Sattahip District of Chon Buri, a blaze ripped through the one-story glasshouse, that has only one entrance in and out of the building, at about 1am when the club was about to close.
Jiraphan Turaphan, who survived the blaze informed police officers that the fire started from the ceiling. The 51 year old man said he heard several exploding sounds as the fire spread quickly through the club.
It was reported that there were over 50 people inside the club at the time. They tried to flee from the scene but there was only one door at the front. A number of people perished at the door as a result of the rush to exit the club
Club staff revealed the fire engulfed the building within five minutes and it took firefighters over two hours to control the blaze. Firefighters made public there were many flammable materials inside.
The last update at 7.11am today, reported that 13 people were killed at the scene, nine men and four women, and more than 40 people were injured and sent to hospitals nearby.
Police officers from the Plu Ta Luang Police Station believe a short circuit caused the fire but added they were still conducting an investigation.
Chon Buri Provincial Governor Pakkathorn Tienchai announced the victims would get compensation.
Pakkathorn said the people who were injured would get 4,000 baht, those who were disabled by the fire would get at 13,300 baht, and the families of the dead people would get 29,700 baht.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Disgraced cop Joe Ferrari hasn’t repented says lawyer
Hotels in South Thailand eager for surge in visitors this year
Bangkok bootleggers face jail after 2 million baht of booze seized
Prayut confesses it’s not easy being Thailand’s leader
Pattaya loan shark threatens to cut off debtor’s finger
2 Thai activists released on bail after 64-day hunger strike
Pervy taxi driver allegedly kisses young female passenger in Pattaya
UPDATE: Chon Buri nightclub blaze kills 13 & injures 41 people
Thai PM Prayut orders safety inspections of entertainment venues after Mountain B fire
Fire burns wooden house in Phuket to the ground
Chon Buri night club blaze kills 13 & injures 40 people
Thailand’s Entry Requirements August 2022
3 Covid-19 drug smugglers face 5 years in Thailand jail
Thailand Launches New 10 year visa for Foreigners | GMT
Bodies in northeast Thailand found to be Nigerian and Vietnamese nationals
Luxury hotel buffets in Bangkok you need to try in 2022
Are you brave enough to try these weird Thai food?
Thai wife hires mistresses for husband with a 15,000 baht salary
Chiang Mai hotel reduces room rate to 1 baht per night to stimulate tourism
Russian airline Aeroflot resuming flights from Moscow to Phuket
Pedo father & 2 stepbrothers jailed for raping 12 year old Thai girl
110 Thais on one flight denied entry into South Korea
Thailand 2nd Most Dangerous Place in the World to Drive | GMT
UPDATE: Thai wife hires mistresses for husband with a 15,000 baht salary
Thai pop star flees to UK after fearing for her safety in Thailand
Two foreigners killed in separate motorcycle crashes in Pattaya
15 healthy food to grab while on the go at 7-Eleven Thailand
Flooding chaos in Phuket
Burmese and Karen forces battle for 7 hours near Thai border
Scam gang tricks child, steals over a million baht from his father
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Best of4 days ago
Luxury hotel buffets in Bangkok you need to try in 2022
-
Best Bites2 days ago
Are you brave enough to try these weird Thai food?
-
Central Thailand2 days ago
Thai wife hires mistresses for husband with a 15,000 baht salary
-
Thailand3 days ago
Chiang Mai hotel reduces room rate to 1 baht per night to stimulate tourism
-
Crime1 day ago
Pedo father & 2 stepbrothers jailed for raping 12 year old Thai girl
-
OutDoor Activities3 days ago
Enjoy a splashing time and immerse yourself in Thai Mythology in Andamanda Phuket
-
South Korea2 days ago
110 Thais on one flight denied entry into South Korea
-
Central Thailand2 days ago
UPDATE: Thai wife hires mistresses for husband with a 15,000 baht salary
Recent comments: