Russian tourist drowns in Phuket, Thailand

A Russian tourist drowned yesterday morning while swimming at Karon Beach on the west coast of Phuket island in southern Thailand.

At 9.20am, lifeguards at Karon Beach called the Karon Municipality Rescue Foundation and informed them that a tourist had lost consciousness and did not have a pulse.

The rescue team arrived and gave him CPR but it was not successful. An ambulance took him to Chalong Hospital, and he was given CPR for the whole journey. However, he was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

The deceased has been identified as Kharitonov Wadiniz of Russian nationality. Police estimated that Wadiniz was about 45 years old.

Superintendent of Chalong Police Station Pol. Lt. Col. Prasit Raob said that a forensic doctor would perform an autopsy.

An eyewitness said they saw Wadiniz swimming in the sea at Karon Beach yesterday morning when he suddenly disappeared under the water. A beachgoer informed the lifeguards who dived in and brought him to shore.

Police have notified the Russian Embassy in Thailand, which will inform Wadiniz’s family of his death.

Several Russian tourists have died in the waters at Karon Beach in recent years. In 2016, a 43 year old Russian man named Urosov Roman drowned at Karon Beach after being pulled out of the water by rescue workers.

In 2017, a 53 year old Russian man named Evgenii Erdlei drowned at the same beach while swimming in a red flag zone.

In 2019, a 61 year old Russian tourist died from drowning after a strong current dragged him out to sea at Karon Beach.