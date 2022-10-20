Residents shocked by fire on Pattaya soi

Residents and tourists were shocked by a fire that broke out in Pattaya yesterday. The fire started after an excavator got tangled with cable wires on Soi Buakhao 15, The Pattaya News reported.

A witness said the excavator had been working on a drainage project on the soi when its arm got tangled in the wires above it. Firefighters managed to put out the fire, although five parked cars nearby were damaged.

There were also reportedly about 200 metres of burnt communication wires at the scene. Many businesses and homes also had no power when the story went to press.

Photos show a crowd of people watching the scene, and firefighters working to put out the blaze.

Luckily, no injuries have been reported.

This year, there have been a few fires in Thailand involving cable wires. One fire in Bangkok’s Chinatown killed two people back in June. In the aftermath of the fire, Bangkok officials proposed at a meeting that telecom service providers should do their part in tidying up overhead cables around the city.

Yet another fire involving cables catching fire broke out the following month. The fire occurred at Soi Lad Phrao 111 in Khlong Chan subdistrict, Bang Kapi district. No injuries were reported.

Hopefully, people whose properties were damaged in the recent Pattaya fire will be able to get help.