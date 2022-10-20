Pattaya
Residents shocked by fire on Pattaya soi
Residents and tourists were shocked by a fire that broke out in Pattaya yesterday. The fire started after an excavator got tangled with cable wires on Soi Buakhao 15, The Pattaya News reported.
A witness said the excavator had been working on a drainage project on the soi when its arm got tangled in the wires above it. Firefighters managed to put out the fire, although five parked cars nearby were damaged.
There were also reportedly about 200 metres of burnt communication wires at the scene. Many businesses and homes also had no power when the story went to press.
Photos show a crowd of people watching the scene, and firefighters working to put out the blaze.
Luckily, no injuries have been reported.
This year, there have been a few fires in Thailand involving cable wires. One fire in Bangkok’s Chinatown killed two people back in June. In the aftermath of the fire, Bangkok officials proposed at a meeting that telecom service providers should do their part in tidying up overhead cables around the city.
Yet another fire involving cables catching fire broke out the following month. The fire occurred at Soi Lad Phrao 111 in Khlong Chan subdistrict, Bang Kapi district. No injuries were reported.
Hopefully, people whose properties were damaged in the recent Pattaya fire will be able to get help.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Illegal immigrants sneak into Thailand in modified pickup truck
Out of the shadow – India’s Congress Party appoints non-Gandhi president
Iran arrests 14 foreigners, blames “thugs” linked to “foreign enemies” for protests over woman’s death
Best land plots and villas with gorgeous sea views in Kamala, Phuket
Residents shocked by fire on Pattaya soi
Builders uncover corrupt Thai Army practices
Indonesia temporarily bans syrup-based meds for children after discovering fatal ingredient
California ophthalmologist removes 23 contact lens from patient’s eye
Wheelchair confined New Zealand man hangs himself in Pattaya
Where to buy cheap cannabis in Bangkok
What to do in Chiang Rai: Unmissable attractions for your itinerary
Attack on master complainer was wrong says Deputy PM
Escapee prisoner captured by police on a roof in northern Thailand
Experience a luxurious wellness retreat by the beach at CHEVALA WELLNESS HUA HIN
My bitch’s slave – Are you in your pet’s power?
Irish MEP slams EU & West hypocrisy over Russia
Affordable all you can eat barbeque buffet in Bangkok
Dos and Don’ts in Thailand to avoid nasty surprises
10 best hotels in Sukhumvit, Bangkok for your stay in 2022
Porsche-driving Frenchmen who put Thai man in a coma denied bail
School ferry sinks on Cambodian Mekong, 14 children dead
Thailand has the world’s worst pension system
Thailand introduces new rule for cash deposit machines
‘Pay for a pool villa in Phuket instead of paying the energy bills’ this winter, advises Thai official
Street food Thailand – The best street food in Thailand 2022
Bangkok could hit lows of 15°C by end of October
VIDEO: Porsche-driving Frenchmen put Thai man in a coma in Koh Samui
Phuket Under Water – Blocked Roads, Air Travel and Traffic Chaos | GMT
Many areas of Phuket flooded, roads blocked
Chon Buri locals not hooked on agency’s naked fishing
Lottery winner drinks himself to death in Pattaya
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
360 Reviews2 days ago
Affordable all you can eat barbeque buffet in Bangkok
-
360 Reviews3 days ago
10 best hotels in Sukhumvit, Bangkok for your stay in 2022
-
Crime2 days ago
Porsche-driving Frenchmen who put Thai man in a coma denied bail
-
Thailand3 days ago
Thailand has the world’s worst pension system
-
Thailand2 days ago
Thailand introduces new rule for cash deposit machines
-
Phuket2 days ago
‘Pay for a pool villa in Phuket instead of paying the energy bills’ this winter, advises Thai official
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok could hit lows of 15°C by end of October
-
Crime3 days ago
VIDEO: Porsche-driving Frenchmen put Thai man in a coma in Koh Samui