Residents shocked by fire on Pattaya soi

Photo by Christian Hartman, freelance photographer.

Residents and tourists were shocked by a fire that broke out in Pattaya yesterday. The fire started after an excavator got tangled with cable wires on Soi Buakhao 15, The Pattaya News reported

A witness said the excavator had been working on a drainage project on the soi when its arm got tangled in the wires above it. Firefighters managed to put out the fire, although five parked cars nearby were damaged. 

There were also reportedly about 200 metres of burnt communication wires at the scene. Many businesses and homes also had no power when the story went to press.

Photos show a crowd of people watching the scene, and firefighters working to put out the blaze.

Photo by Christian Hartman.

Photo by Christian Hartman.

Luckily, no injuries have been reported. 

This year, there have been a few fires in Thailand involving cable wires. One fire in Bangkok’s Chinatown killed two people back in June. In the aftermath of the fire, Bangkok officials proposed at a meeting that telecom service providers should do their part in tidying up overhead cables around the city. 

Yet another fire involving cables catching fire broke out the following month. The fire occurred at Soi Lad Phrao 111 in Khlong Chan subdistrict, Bang Kapi district. No injuries were reported.

Hopefully, people whose properties were damaged in the recent Pattaya fire will be able to get help.

 

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor's Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

