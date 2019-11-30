Elderly woman fifth person to die from ‘magic’ brew mixed with toad’s blood | The Thaiger

Pattaya
Elderly woman fifth person to die from ‘magic’ brew mixed with toad’s blood
PHOTO: Instagram/The Pattaya News
There’s been another victim to people’s drinking a cocktail of alcohol and toad’s blood. Apart from sounding revolting, it can also kill you. The illegal brew has been in circulation with police still trying to apprehend the person selling it.
A 78 year old woman from Chonburi, east of Bangkok, has died after drinking the alcoholic concoction that has now killed five people in the last month.
The illegal mixture is known as yadong and one of its ingredients is the blood of a poisonous toad, which is mixed with alcohol and various Thai herbs.
The Pattaya News reports the dead woman is Boonruen Suansri, who had been in hospital for several weeks after drinking the ‘magic’ potion. A doctor has given the cause of death as methanol poisoning.
The woman is understood to have purchased the drink from the same vendor who supplied the other four victims. He has been named as Natthaphon Chotipatpaiboon and is still on the run from police.
See earlier story HERE.
Lucky escape for Chonburi family as car bursts into flames
A family in Chonburi, eastern of Bangkok, has had a lucky escape after the car they were travelling in broke down and then spontaneously burst into flames.
The Pattaya News reports that the incident took place as 26 year old Kittisak Jitman was returning from a shopping trip with his family. The car engine cut out, so he got out and opened the hood of the car to see if he could fix the problem.
At that moment, a fire appears to have started somewhere under the hood, with Kittisak’s wife and child managing to escape from the car.
Firefighters were called to the scene and it took about 10 minutes to extinguish the flames, which, by then, had completely destroyed the car.
The Pattaya News reports that an investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News | 77 kaoded
Two Aussies, Nigerian and Thai arrested with a kilogram of crystal meth – VIDEO
PHOTO: Pattaya ‘Drug Cartel’ Sting Operation
Two Australians, a Nigerian and a Thai woman have been arrested in Pattaya with a kilogram of crystal methamphetamine valued at 350,000 baht.
A team of police raided a home in the Nong Prue district and arrested 46 year old Jamie Robert Hansom and 58 year old Steven Brett Hovi, both Australian, 38 year old Chimezie Stanley Duru of Nigeria and a Thai woman, 35 year old Jiraphon Kietsutthijit.
Police seized 1.2 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine (a traffickable quantity), six mobile phones; 12 debit cards covering seven bank accounts and a grey Toyota sedan.
Police also believed they may be connected to the Hells Angels outlaw motorcycle gang in Pattaya, according to local media. The police described the arrests as a significant move against a global drug cartel.
The suspects were taken to a local police station to face charges.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Major fire averted after resident leaves the chicken cooking in Pattaya
PHOTO: The Pattaya News
Disaster has been narrowly avoided after a fire started in an electric skillet at a condo in Pattaya, filling the building with smoke and terrifying adjacent residents. Pattaya City police were notified of the fire at 9pm Tuesday, at a condominium primarily for local Thais.
Firefighters and police rushed to the scene to find smoke gushing from a third floor room. They broke down the door to get inside. Many residents had already fled.
The fire started in an electric pan, according to The Pattaya News. Firefighters responded quickly and it took only a few minutes to control the fire.
The room’s owner, 28 year old Sitthiphong Patthawee, told reporters that he left the chicken in the pan and went to the first floor to get something and ended up distracted, forgetting the chicken was still sizzling away in his apartment.
Police say Patthawee won’t be charged as the incident was, in their opinion, a legitimate accident.
This is the second fire in a public building Pattaya firemen have had to respond to in the past two days. Only a day before, a mother and her two year old son narrowly escaped a blaze that destroyed the entire top floor of their building.
Sadly, the chicken meal was ruined.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
