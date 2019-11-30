Ban on used car imports comes into force in December | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Roni Motors Thailand

Keerati Ratchano, the director-general of the Foreign Trade Department, says his department is gearing up for a ban on importing used cars to Thailand, to be introduced by the Commerce Ministry in December. The ban was first announced in July and will come into force on December 10 with the aim of “reducing air pollution and improving road safety”. Minister Keerati points out that there will be implications for anyone attempting to import a used car for personal use.

“After December 10, all used vehicles imported for personal use will be confiscated and destroyed immediately. There will be no auction of confiscated cars like in the past, and the owners will be fined a sum five times the imported value.”

The Nation reports that an exception will be made for specialised vehicles that have been donated to non-profit organisations or government and state enterprises. These could include cranes, tractors, ambulances or fire trucks.

The ban also only applies to the importation of used cars for personal use. Other used vehicles, such as diplomatic vehicles, prototype vehicles for research and testing, vehicles to be modified for export, vehicles for museum display, and military vehicles, will not be affected. But Minister Keerati insists import regulations must still be strictly followed.

He also warns anyone thinking of importing a used car before December 10 to forget it, explaining that as it takes his department about 25 days to approve such applications, “the ban will be in place by the time they get round to seeing any applications lodged now.”

SOURCE: The Nation