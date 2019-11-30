Ban on used car imports comes into force in December | The Thaiger

Business
Ban on used car imports comes into force in December
PHOTO: Roni Motors Thailand
“After December 10, all used vehicles imported for personal use will be confiscated and destroyed immediately.”
Keerati Ratchano, the director-general of the Foreign Trade Department, says his department is gearing up for a ban on importing used cars to Thailand, to be introduced by the Commerce Ministry in December. The ban was first announced in July and will come into force on December 10 with the aim of “reducing air pollution and improving road safety”. Minister Keerati points out that there will be implications for anyone attempting to import a used car for personal use.
“After December 10, all used vehicles imported for personal use will be confiscated and destroyed immediately. There will be no auction of confiscated cars like in the past, and the owners will be fined a sum five times the imported value.”
The Nation reports that an exception will be made for specialised vehicles that have been donated to non-profit organisations or government and state enterprises. These could include cranes, tractors, ambulances or fire trucks.
The ban also only applies to the importation of used cars for personal use. Other used vehicles, such as diplomatic vehicles, prototype vehicles for research and testing, vehicles to be modified for export, vehicles for museum display, and military vehicles, will not be affected. But Minister Keerati insists import regulations must still be strictly followed.
He also warns anyone thinking of importing a used car before December 10 to forget it, explaining that as it takes his department about 25 days to approve such applications, “the ban will be in place by the time they get round to seeing any applications lodged now.”
SOURCE: The Nation
Do you need help with your business? Are you searching for a new job? Or an employer looking to hire? Try JobCute today.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Business
Fish sauce excluded from Thailand’s proposed tax on salty foods
PHOTO: Cook’s Illustrated
Thailand’s Excise Department and Public Health Ministry is considering a levy on salty foods in an attempt to tackle the sodium-rich diets of Thai citizens, and the health consequences.
The director general of the Excise Department, Patchara Anuntasilpa says the tax would be calculated based on the amount of salt in a product, with the proposal being sent to Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana by the end of 2019.
Fish sauce is a liquid condiment made from fish or krill that have been coated in salt and fermented for up to two years. It is used as a staple seasoning in East Asian cuisine and Southeast Asian cuisine, particularly south east Asia and Taiwan. Following widespread recognition of its ability to impart a savoury umami flavor to dishes, it has been embraced globally by chefs and home cooks.
“If the tax is approved, we will allow entrepreneurs one or two years to reduce the salt content and launch a less-salty version of their product.”
The World Health Organisation and the UN both recommend taxing foods with a high salt content, saying increased sodium intake leads to high blood pressure, cancer and kidney and heart disease.
The Nation reports however, that while the proposal is to levy the tax on frozen and canned foods, along with processed items such as instant noodles, seasoning such as fish sauce and snacks like potato chips would be excluded.
The Federation of Thai Industries has pledged to cooperate with the government’s effort to improve the health of Thailand’s citizens, but its head Wisit Limluecha says he is not in favour of taxing popular seasonings, snacks, frozen or instant foods.
“Research has found that these foods represent only 20% of what we eat each day, and everyone has different eating habits, so the better solution would be to advise consumers on how to eat healthily.”
Wisit warns that the tax may damage the country’s competitiveness in the food sector both overseas and in Thailand, where imported products are easily available. He also voices concern that small businesses will suffer if unable to afford ingredient and packaging changes.
SOURCE: The Nation
Business
Thai Airways says it won’t get into a price-war with other airlines
PHOTO: YouTube
National carrier Thai Airways says it won’t head down the ‘price-cutting’ route to be competitive in 2020. The struggling airline says, instead, they will focus on building a solid customer base and tap specific route segments.
Airline president Sumeth Damrongchaitham says the carrier will continue to recruit stronger marketing partners and estimated that the aviation industry would continue to experience intense competition next year.
“Thai Airways will continue with its transformation plan next year, which includes focusing on earning ancillary revenue, creating satisfactory customer experiences and effective human resource management.”
Thai Airways says they will continue to cooperate with the Tourism Authority of Thailand to work on strategic marketing campaigns in order to boost in-bound tourism and increase national revenue.
“Currently several negative factors were impacting the aviation industry and affecting business operations, which had caused several airlines to cease operations. Airlines are incurring losses as a result of the world economic situation, the aggressive and intense competition, technological disruption and political unrest across the globe. THAI was also affected by the continually strengthening baht.”
Thai Airways, and its subsidiaries, reported a net loss of 4.680 billion baht for Q3, a total of over 11 billion baht for the year so far.
“Thai Airways has continued to implement cost cutting measures, such as postponement of unnecessary investments, work reprocessing to reduce expenditure and improve work quality, as well as reduction in employee benefits of management and staff.”
SOURCE: The Nation
Business
Deputy PM claims US tech giants eager to invest in Thailand
The Deputy Thai PM and government ‘Finance Tzar’ Somkid Jatusripitak claims that Amazon and an unnamed American digital company are both keen to invest in the Kingdom.
Somkid says both organisations have enquired about meeting the relevant ministers and have been advised to hold talks with the Finance Ministry and the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society.
The Deputy PM acknowledges the development as a positive sign following an easing of tensions between the US and Thailand following the March election.
“It is a good sign that global IT giants are showing strong interest in Thailand.”
Yesterday, the Deputy PM met with the Finance Ministry to discuss the downturn in the global economy, saying Thailand must be prepared to handle the repercussions. Thailand currently has one of the best reserves in the region which is one of the reasons the baht is seen as a ‘safe’ currency by investors.
Somkid says domestic spending was up in October and credits the success of the government’s “Eat, Shop, Spend” economic stimulus campaign. Another campaign – Phase 3 – is now running and concentrates on stimulating domestic tourism.
SOURCE: The Nation
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
Top 10 ways to avoid Dengue Fever
Top 10 ways to cope with Thailand’s humidity
New cruise to Lan Ha Bay, Vietnam
Happy Loy Krathong. Where to launch your krathong in Phuket.
Top Ten things to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)
Top 10 places to visit around Chiang Mai, on a motorbike
American convicted by Cambodian court for sex abuse of underage girls
Top 10 must-see things to do in Phuket
Thai baht dips after rate cut
Bangkok will be underwater in 30 years says new study
Chiang Mai – the wellness destination
New land tax forces land owners to evaluate their options
Absurdities of modern flying, and do we really need to be shown how to fasten a seat belt?
Grab v Get v Food Panda – Delivery apps battle for the streets of Thailand
Bangkok is #1 in travel index for fourth year in a row
Former Chiang Rai Governor says “The Cave” wrong in some places
Thailand and Hong Kong sign five trade agreements
Lucky escape for Chonburi family as car bursts into flames
Elderly woman fifth person to die from ‘magic’ brew mixed with toad’s blood
Bangkok’s ‘golden era’ according to expats
Ban on used car imports comes into force in December
Two K-Pop stars sentenced to prison for sexual assault, filming it and sharing it
“The Thai economy is teetering on recession” – Kasikorn Bank
Taiwan’s Eva Air adds direct flights to Phuket from next April
Thai government introduces property stimulus package
Thai bank returns 10 million out of 13 million stolen. “Sue us for the rest”
Thai household debt hits all-time high of 340K baht per house
First clinic to offer medical cannabis opens in central Thailand
Thai government confirms introduction of “double entry” tourist visa
สรุปดราม่าสภาล่ม รัฐบาลแพ้โหวต ตั้งกมธ. ศึกษาม.44 แต่ไม่ยอมแพ้
ถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาฯ 28 พ.ย. 2562
แห่แชร์คลิป ครูตบหน้าเด็กนักเรียน เหตุไม่ทำการบ้านส่ง
สุดเหี้ยม ชายฉกรรจ์ ล็อกแขนต่อยคนแก่จนล้ม เตะซ้ำ
ร้องพ่อถูกจับยาบ้า 1 เม็ด ทั้งที่ตรวจไม่พบสารเสพติด ตำรวจโต้ไม่ได้ทำ
โลกออนไลน์แห่แชร์คลิป พริตตี้ผ้ากันเปื้อน ด้านพริตตี้ดอดพบตำรวจแล้ว
ถ่ายทอดสด สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
นาทีนายพลฟอร์จูนเนอร์หัวร้อน ผลักอกนักข่าวเกือบล้ม [คลิป]
ตรวจหวยถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 1 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
แฟนหวีดร้องลั่น จักรยานยนต์หัวร้อน ทุบกระจกรถเก๋งแตก ฉุนเบกกะทันหัน
สรุปดราม่า “หนังน้องเดียว ลูกทุ่งวัฒนธรรม” เล่นหนังตะลุง “ด่าพระสงฆ์”
ม็อบ “สมัชชาคนจน” เดินเท้าถึงทำเนียบ กดดันรัฐบาลไม่จริงใจ [Live]
ชมวาทะเด็ดธนาธร ให้การศาลรัฐธรรมนูญ คดีวีลัค ทำงานการเมืองเพราะอยากเปลี่ยนแปลงสังคม
ตรวจหวย 16/10/62 รางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ตรวจหวย 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ผลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16/10/62
Trending
- Travel4 days ago
New cruise to Lan Ha Bay, Vietnam
- Thailand2 days ago
“Medical cannabis is no panacea” – Thai FDA
- Bangkok1 hour ago
Bangkok is #1 in travel index for fourth year in a row
- Thailand3 days ago
All national highways in Thailand to have four lanes by 2022
- Expats2 days ago
German busted for 5 day overstay in Pattaya
- Chiang Rai1 hour ago
Former Chiang Rai Governor says “The Cave” wrong in some places
- Crime4 days ago
10 months later, no action to catch Bea’s murderer – Phuket
- Krabi3 days ago
Warnings of heavy rain and flash floods for southern Thailand