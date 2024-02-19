Drunken foreigner turns heads in Pattaya pandemonium

Pattaya residents witnessed more quality tourists at the weekend when a half-naked drunken foreigner caused chaos on the bustling roads of the popular holiday destination.

Responding promptly to reports, Pattaya police arrived at the scene on Saturday, February 17, where the drunken foreigner was seen creating a public disturbance at the intersection of Pattaya Klang Road. Upon arrival, officers encountered the shirtless man, who was staggering erratically amid traffic. This reckless behaviour led to a minor traffic disruption, as reported by the Pattaya News.

In concern for both the man’s safety and that of others, officers endeavoured to communicate with him. However, owing to his apparent intoxication, effective communication proved challenging. To uphold order and ensure public safety, the Pattaya police resolved to detain the unidentified individual, subsequently transporting him to the Pattaya Police Station for further investigation.

As of now, the man’s identity and nationality remain undisclosed.

Foreigners behaving badly in Pattaya is not a new phenomenon. Only last month a Thai Bolt driver in Pattaya reached out to a news agency after a foreign man refused to pay his transport fare and bit him, leaving him with a cut lip.

Channel 7 announced that the reporters visited the Thai Bolt driver, Weeraphon, in hospital on January 29. The man was being treated for bite marks and scratches on his stomach, back and right arm. His right eye was covered with a shield and his lower lip was cut.

Weeraphon explained to reporters that the incident happened at 3.30am on Sunday, January 28. He picked up a foreign man from Soi Buakhao, and the passenger’s destination was a house in Soi Tung Klom-Tarn Man 27 in the Bang Lamung district of Pattaya.

When they arrived in the southern Pattaya area, the foreign man asked him to stop because he needed to pee. However, the foreign passenger walked away from him and left the scene with a motorcycle rider.

Weeraphon followed the foreign man and motorcycle taxi rider to collect the 171 baht owed to him. The motorcycle rider gave him 100 baht but he wanted the full amount but he refused to pay.

Weeraphon said the motorcycle rider disappeared for a long time prompting him to venture into the Soi to find out why there was a delay. There, he saw the foreigner engaged in a physical fight with the motorcyclist.

Weeraphon alerted the police and captured the incident on his mobile phone. Upon noticing the recording, the foreigner abruptly turned towards Weeraphon and punched him in the face. Weeraphon sought refuge in his car and attempted to flee but the assailant pursued him. The foreigner proceeded to headbutt Weeraphon multiple times and viciously bit him.

Nong Prue Police Station officers were still unable to identify the motorcycle rider involved in the incident.