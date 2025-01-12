Driver shoots woman, takes own life in tragic Pattaya incident

Picture courtesy of komchadluek

A man working as a driver through an application shot and severely injured a woman before taking his own life in a condominium. Police suspect he was stressed after the woman ended their relationship upon discovering he was already married.

Yesterday, January 11, Police Lieutenant Sanan Kotanon, deputy investigator at Mueang Pattaya Police Station (Dong Tan Curve branch), responded to a shooting incident in a condo in Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri province.

At the fire escape on the fourth floor, they found 34 year old Chonladda with gunshot wounds to her left chest and abdomen, inflicted by a .38 calibre gun. She was severely injured and rescue teams quickly transported her to the hospital.

The suspect was identified as 40 year old Chanawat, a driver working via an application. After the incident, he fled to a room on the sixth floor where he then ended his own life with the firearm.

Condo staff reported hearing an argument followed by two gunshots from the fire escape. Ten minutes later, another gunshot was heard from the woman’s room, which was the scene of the incident.

A (a pseudonym), the wife of the injured woman, revealed that Chanawat had left home early to work and she was unaware of his relationship with Chonladda. Police Colonel Navin Teerawit, superintendent of Mueang Pattaya Police Station, indicated that preliminary investigations suggest the man became stressed after the woman ended their relationship upon discovering he was already married, reported KhaoSod.

However, further investigation and evidence collection are required to conclude the case thoroughly.

