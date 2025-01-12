Human skeleton found in Chon Buri suitcase sparks investigation

Picture courtesy of จรัญ จันทร์มณี Facebook

The discovery of a human skeleton inside a suitcase in Chon Buri has prompted police investigations. No traces of blood or bodily fluids were detected, leading to suspicions about the circumstances of the bones’ presence.

The suitcase was found yesterday, January 11, at 7pm, near Huai Yai road, approximately 1 kilometre before the intersection with road 331 in Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri province.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Naveen Suntuwanich from Huai Yai Police Station, along with investigative teams and the Sawang Boriboon Foundation’s rescue unit from Pattaya City, responded to the scene. The suitcase, a 32-inch burgundy item, was discovered in a ditch beside the secluded road, overgrown with grass and weeds.

Inside, human bones were found, believed to have been there for over three months. Additionally, a brown T-shirt with a baseball logo, green underwear, and a white and pink towel were found in the suitcase.

Construction workers 25 year old Peerapat Lawachut and 30 year old Mongkol Thepwongsa, reported the find. They were returning to their camp when their vehicle’s right rear tyre burst.

While changing the tyre, Peerapat spotted the suitcase in the grass and called Mongkol to help retrieve it. Upon opening, they were shocked to discover a human skull, prompting them to immediately contact the police.

Another worker, 33 year old Yothin Samoomcharn, from the highway department, provided additional information. On January 8, while operating machinery to resurface the road, he noticed the abandoned suitcase but did not suspect anything unusual until learning about the skeletal discovery. He then offered his observations to the police as evidence.

Pol. Lt. Col. Naveen plans to send the bones to the Police Hospital’s Institute of Forensic Medicine for a detailed examination to determine the individual’s identity. They will also seek to contact any relatives for interviews to uncover the cause of death.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Phonphrom Muangbangyoong stated that it remains uncertain how the skeleton ended up in the suitcase. The absence of blood or bodily fluids suggests the bones were dry when placed in the suitcase, raising further questions, reported KhaoSod.

The investigation team is actively working to trace the origins of the bones and solve the mystery surrounding their discovery.